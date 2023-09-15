A single mom-turned-entrepreneur showcases independence in a TikTok video and encourages women to believe in themselves

The clip captures her confidently dropping her kids off at school, free from worries and reporting to a boss

Mzansi was encouraged by her story, a powerful reminder that dreams are achievable, even as a single parent

A single mom who's now an entrepreneur shared a video of how much flexibility she has by being her own boss. Images: @khumomwase0

A single mother turned entrepreneur has shared an inspiring video of resilience and success on TikTok.

Video empowers women

This touching video captures a proud moment of dropping her child off at school and serves as a testament to the triumph of her entrepreneurial spirit. After leaving her career in science, TikTok user @khumomwase0 took a leap of faith to start her own business.

The video beautifully encapsulates her newfound freedom and work-life balance, contrasting her previous life's demands. As she calmly drops her child off at school, the video highlights the precious moments she can now savour, thanks to her flourishing business.

Mzansi, encouraged by entrepreneur

This TikTok story resonates deeply with many, particularly single parents juggling work and family responsibilities. Her journey is a source of inspiration, demonstrating that dreams can be turned into reality with dedication and perseverance.

Netizens flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Mrs Mfuphi shared:

"I was even wondering if ill find related stories on TikTok about women in business and if there is a platform to get motivated from."

@Lindz_wami commented:

"Yoh wena. I've been debating to resign for three months now. I want to be a stay-at-home mom by the time my kids start primary school in 2025."

@Nthabiseng K Nyamane thanked:

"I know this found me for a reason… God, I see You, I hear You. Thank you sis, you gained a follower."

@Sasa said:

"You are living my dream life."

@Letso_Royal applauded:

"Amen, congratulations to you. This is my ultimate life's mission. I want my gifts to carry me, not a job."

Source: Briefly News