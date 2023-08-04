A young woman's vision of turning her dream of owning a spaza shop into reality has inspired a global audience, clocking more than 6 million views

The entrepreneur's video chronicles what a typical day looks like for her from the time she opens up the shop

The young woman's captivating journey took TikTok by storm, with peeps intrigued by her hustle

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Young woman trends for flexing her life as a CEO of her spaza shop.Images: @jewelabby_ke/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A young entrepreneur shared a series of engaging and heartfelt videos that chronicles the trials and triumphs accompanying her path to becoming a spaza shop owner.

Young woman flexes being a CEO of her shop

The video offers a glimpse into the tireless efforts @jewelabby_ke invested in, from selecting products and decorating shelves to navigating the challenges of setting up a business. As her journey unfolds on the digital stage, it's not just the impressive view count that speaks volumes; it's the flood of comments and shares that underscore the impact of her story.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi praises woman for starting her own venture

This woman's TikTok journey is a testament to the far-reaching influence of social media in shaping narratives and fostering connections. Beyond the milestones, it's a source of empowerment, reminding us all that dreams are within reach and that sharing our journey can ignite the sparks of ambition in others.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Dzaddy said:

"Yoooh shawdy. I love this. Respect."

@massazuka commented:

"5 years from now...you will be a big business person."

@Sharia said:

"The voiceover is everything."

@Flozia commented:

"These are the real CEOs we want to see and follow."

@Elsa Majimbo said:

"Boss moves, babe."

Woman starts hair and nail beauty salon business in her shack, Mzansi inspired by entrepreneur

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that peeps had been inspired by a woman who opened up a hair and nail beauty salon in her shack.

The young lady decided to create an income for herself by starting her own business in the township.

Netizens were impressed by her determination and rushed to the comments section to congratulate her on taking up the initiative to curb the unemployment rate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News