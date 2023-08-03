Woman shares how she overcame several challenges to become a successful business owner in Canada

After losing her brother, she had to take in three of his kids, and she was able to take them with her after relocating

Netizens were impressed by her strength to overcome her personal struggles and raise seven kids

Woman shares her journey to finding hope after tragedy. Images:Ganiyat Oyesomi-Daibu/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In the face of unimaginable challenges, this remarkable woman has overcome the darkest days to build a bright future for her family.

Woman shares story of overcoming grief and relocating to greener pastures

Ganiyat Oyesomi-Daibu shared her story on the Facebook group called Woman with Her Own Money. The woman said she did not give up hope for a better life for herself, her husband and her seven kids, which included her late brother's children. The lady's ghastly motor accident and heart-wrenching losses tested her strength, but she refused to be defeated. Starting with determination, she sold spices at motor parks, embracing any opportunity to provide for her family.

With unwavering faith and the ambition to become an entrepreneur, she sent her business proposal to Canada, and destiny smiled upon her. Her spice business was nominated, and she and her family, including her late brother's children, were invited to Canada.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netizens react to woman's story of persistence

People were touched by her incredible story of taking so much responsibility and still being able to provide for her family members.

Peeps flocked to the comment section and said:

@Amara Ezengwa said:

"When God remembers you, your miracle will definitely sound like a lie! Congratulations, ma."

@Agada Chinwendu Blessing commented:

"Congratulations!!! This is a big win."

@Aishat Mohammed Nasir said:

"You are indeed a motivator, Your spices are one of the best I have used so far. I am really happy for you. Congratulations"

@Nafisa Abdulazeez commented:

"Wow! This is beautiful, I'm so happy for you."

@Dee Michael said:

"Your brother and his wife would be so proud of you. God bless you."

“I Lost My Baby, but I Found My Purpose”: Woman’s Story of Hope and Resilience Inspires Others

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared how she had to fight depression after giving birth to a stillborn baby.

In a heartwarming account, the resilient woman bravely shared her journey of turning grief into purpose by starting a business.

Netizens flocked to the comment section to praise her for overcoming her grief and finding purpose.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News