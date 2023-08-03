A Mpumalanga gogo's Bakery is winning hearts with its affordable and mouthwatering bread

Her baked goods are earning rave reviews from satisfied customers who love her low prices as well

Peeps from Mzansi flocked to the comment section to praise the granny for all her hard work

Customers praise Mpumalanga Gogo for all her hard work. Images: Kasi Economy/Facebook.

A small bakery run by a gogo in Mpumalanga has been praised for its delicious bread.

Mpumalanga Gogo's bakery: The taste of home at an affordable price

Dliwako Mphuti Bakery is owned by Fikile Thabethe, who stays in Barberton, Mpumalanga. The bakery's bread has become a favourite among the community, earning rave reviews for its authentic taste and affordability. One of the bakery's most remarkable features is its commitment to keeping prices low, making quality bread avaliable to everyone.

In a post by Kasi Economy on Facebook, the page shared photos of Gogo Dliwako being hard at work packing loaves of bread by herself. Her bakery employs ten permanent staff.

Customers rave about Mpumalanga gogo's bakery

By prioritising affordability and quality, the bakery has won the hearts of many while creating meaningful employment opportunities. Mzansi peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Malcolm Gordon-Purdy said:

"Awesome stuff, sister, congrats. Keep up the good work."

@Zanele Mavis comment:

"I know you are a hard-working lady; may God increase you, Sisi, love you."

@Thuli Precious Malindza said:

"Congrats, dear. All the best."

@Makgaona Moses Mogale commented:

"I don't own a bakery and know how to bake bread."

@MJ Maduna Maduna said:

"Wow, this is great."

@Nyondeni Wasu Wekwahonde commented:

"My everyday bread..in Khalen location."

@Mwa Ziboys Ne Zigirls said:

"Gogo, can I have your email address need to apply for a forklift driving job there?"

@Mawethu Ngwenya commented:

"Nice one, we love your bread. The best bread I’ve ever had."

