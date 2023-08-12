An ardent baker in the KZN province has explained that she does face many challenges with her enterprise

Nondumiso Manana told Briefly News that funding and equipment remain issues that are hindering her growth

However, the 26-year-old refuses to quit, with the passion she has for baking fuelling her desire for success

A young lady in a town called Esikhawini in the KZN province refuses to give up on her goals, regardless of all the challenges she faces.

Nondumiso Manana is a baker in KZN who is persevering with her business in spite of the funding and equipment difficulties she faces. Image: Nondumiso Manana/Supplied.

The 26-year-old previously told Briefly News that she started a baking business called Miss Cakes 'N Shapes after she wasn’t able to complete her studies in Animal Welfare at Unisa because of a lack of funds.

Nondumiso Manana has also shared what some of her favourite winter treats are, noting that she loved scones and muffins.

The KZN baker is ready to tackle all obstacles she faces head-on

The entrepreneur told Briefly News that funding is just one of the challenges she faces with her enterprise:

“I need start-up capital because I would like to open a cake shop.”

Another issue Nondumiso faces stems from her needing to hire baking equipment since she doesn’t have any of her own – which plays a huge role in her inability to expand and start the cake shop of her dreams:

“I’m using a small oven from Shoprite, a hand mixer, and a small fridge. I have a few baking pans.”

The talented baker says electricity is another challenge

The go-getter baker notes that power outages, which are common in South Africa, greatly affect her business and the success thereof:

“I work in a very small kitchen and loadshedding heavily impacts me.”

However, despite the various obstacles the young woman faces, she will never stop being perseverant, and notes that the previous features by Briefly News have motivated her further:

“I have new customers. They’re making quotations.”

Briefly News cannot wait to see how Nondumiso grows with her enterprise and all the heights she’ll reach.

