A hard-working farmer in KZN is thriving with her agricultural business where she employs seven people

The 34-year-old grows vegetables and tells Briefly News that she dreams of expanding to processing and livestock

Aphiwe Ntombikayise Mtshali didn’t enjoy working for others and explains that she truly found her passion through agriculture

A dedicated farmer in Greytown, KZN is excited about the future and is working hard to ensure that she will be successful.

Aphiwe Ntombikayise Mtshali is a farmer in KZN who employs seven people. Image: Supplied.

Aphiwe Ntombikayise Mtshali told Briefly News that she didn’t enjoy working for others but found her true calling in agriculture:

“I was an administrator and driver for a private construction company.”

The KZN farmer loves her work and the excitement that comes with it

The 34-year-old tells Briefly News that what intrigued her about farming is the joy she finds in her work and how unpredictable it is:

“I've always wanted something that would make me think out of the box. I enjoy starting projects and lose interest in anything that repeats itself too often.”

Aphiwe started farming in 2018 at Hlelakahle Projects (Pty) Ltd and currently operates on a 10-hectare piece of land:

“I enjoy seeing a small seed growing into a full fresh vegetable. I feel like I’m working with God, hand in hand. I've learnt to be patient and have faith in what I’m doing.”

The perseverant farmer was lauded in an online post

Aphiwe opened up about her farming journey in a post on the Agriculture and Young Facebook page and was celebrated by many people who were inspired by her.

The entrepreneur has also been training people in the art of farming through AgriSETA since 2021 and has big plans with her farm:

“I would like to eventually be involved in processing. That would add more value to my business, and I would be able to create more jobs for my community.

“I would like to have another farm where I can focus on livestock, such as cows, goats, chickens, and sheep. At the moment I have some goats.”

Aphiwe is a true inspiration for many people who aspire to leave their jobs to start their own businesses.

