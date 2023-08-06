One entrepreneur in Limpopo is grinding hard selling scones, biscuits, and more made with a ton of love

Enica Mahlako is a qualified mechanical engineer and initially baked as a hobby before starting her business, with her passion for cooking ignited at the age of 10

Talking to Briefly News, the young woman shared what her biggest dreams and ambitions are regarding her enterprise

A dedicated businesswoman in Mafefe, Limpopo is doing the most with her business, selling scones, biscuits, cakes, mini-loaves, and more from her enterprise that is based in Seshego.

Enica Mahlako is a qualified mechanical engineer in Limpopo who loves baking and sells scones, cakes, and more. Image: Supplied.

Enica Mahlako tells Briefly News that she is a qualified mechanical engineer with three years’ worth of experience. However, baking has always been a passion of hers that she later pursued as a business called Pastry Hun.

Limpopo businesswoman opens up about her love of baking scones

The 28-year-old initially enjoyed making scones mainly as a hobby, which she later developed into a lucrative business:

“I’ve been messing around in the kitchen with flour since I was 10. I baked for my family during the festive season and when we had family gatherings.

“Then they advised me to turn my hobby into a business. Since I started my enterprise in 2020, I’ve never looked back.”

The young lady who bakes scones, biscuits, and more runs her business alone

The entrepreneur may run her business by herself in a rented space, but her dreams go far beyond the confines of where she currently is in life.

Enica, who is currently studying for a Bachelor of Education at the University of South Africa, is highly ambitious and wants to grow her business:

“My future aspiration is to own a big bakery that produces anything pastry-related to create jobs in my surrounding areas. Also, I want to have a coffee shop in the near future.”

