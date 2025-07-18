South Africans were left in awe after a 25-year-old woman celebrated purchasing her brand-new luxury vehicle

The proud moment, shared on TikTok, showed her joyful trip to the dealership to fetch her new luxury car

Her achievement inspired many social media users and testified to the rewards of disciplined hustle

South Africans were inspired by a 25-year-old woman who went viral on TikTok, showcasing her purchase of a luxury Mercedes-Benz, which symbolised her entrepreneurial success and motivated many.

South Africans were left in awe after a 25-year-old woman celebrated purchasing her brand-new luxury vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz GLC 300d Coupe 4Matic AMG Line. Image: @amokuhlesikhwatsha

Source: TikTok

While some are still figuring out their path, one young woman is already steering her way into luxury with purpose, passion, and power.

A 25-year-old woman acquired a new luxury vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz GLC 300d Coupe 4Matic AMG Line worth around R1.5 million, and left South Africans in admiration. The proud moment was shared by user @amokuhlesikhwatsha on TikTok, who captured her joyful trip to the dealership to fetch her new baby.

Amokuhle, a successful Forever Living distributor and entrepreneur, has become an inspiration for many young people striving for financial independence. The video shows her confidently walking into the dealership and unveiling her new wheels, beaming with pride.

Amokuhle’s success story inspires young South African women

The Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is a symbol of success and status, and for Amokuhle, it represents years of dedication, hard work, and perseverance. She joins a growing group of young, self-made South African women who are redefining success on their own terms.

Social media users flooded the comments with congratulations and admiration, praising her for reaching such a milestone at a young age. Others were motivated to keep pushing their goals, proving that age is no barrier when it comes to achieving your dreams.

Amokuhle’s story is not just about luxury. It’s about empowerment and the rewards of disciplined hustle. Her success is a testament to what can happen when ambition meets action.

A 25-year-old woman celebrated the purchase of her new luxury car, a Mercedes-Benz GLC 300d Coupe 4Matic AMG Line. Image: @amokuhlesikhwatsha

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

LoloM said:

“Indeed, ignore forever at your own risk.”

Lwanga commented:

“Congratulations to you, great leader.”

Doza doza wrote:

“Good, as long as it's not stolen money... siyakuhalalisela!”

Siya’s Collection wrote:

“Oh, methuna, congratulations, mnta ka Mamam. 🥰 You deserve it, boo. Yhini mheza wam, nisebenzile cc noDaddy ka Boy!”

Mashii Rakgoale commented:

“Wow! Congratulations, Mommy. This is so incredible!”

Fefekamagoba wrote:

“Usana bethuna, nalo lusenza amahoLoLo. ❤️ Congratulations, Ms Sikhwatsha, you are a big gun, baby girl. ❤️❤️”

Yonelisa Mgodeli said:

“On marn. ❤️🥰 Mhle iThixo. 🙏”

Iqaba laseNgcobo wrote:

“Akawalibali amadinga. ❤️🙏”

Nicole said:

“Oh, so happy for you, stranger, I have goosebumps. 🥺💗”

Sbo Mtshali commented:

“Congratulations, sis.”

Check out the TikTok video below

3 Briefly News stories about new car purchases

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News