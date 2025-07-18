Hammanskraal Teen Entrepreneur Showcases Rental Rooms in Viral TikTok Tour
- A teenager from Hammanskraal went viral on TikTok by showcasing her hustle of owning rental rooms
- Her video provided a tour of neat, functional rental units and highlighted her entrepreneurial spirit
- The clip served as inspiration for other young people to pursue business ventures and property investment
South Africans were inspired by a 19-year-old from Hammanskraal who went viral on TikTok, showcasing her side hustle of managing rental rooms and demonstrating impressive youth entrepreneurship.
While others her age are still figuring things out, she’s quietly laying the foundation for something bigger. With determination, vision, and a camera in hand, this young woman from Hammanskraal is turning heads and inspiring a new wave of ambition.
A 19-year-old from Hammanskraal, Masego, went viral for showcasing her hustle of owning and managing rental rooms. The TikTok video was posted by user @masego_madiope and features a tour of rental units available in the area.
In the video, Masego walks through the available rooms, giving viewers a glimpse of the layout, finishes, and included amenities. The neat, simple spaces reflect functional living, with clean floors, ample lighting, and secure doors. She also highlights that only two rooms are currently available, encouraging potential tenants to act fast.
Young entrepreneur inspires TikTok with bold steps into property ownership
At just 19, Masego is already taking charge of her future and stepping into the property business. Her confidence and entrepreneurial mindset have earned her applause from TikTok users, many of whom were amazed by her hustle at such a young age.
The clip serves as a motivator for other young people who want to start businesses or invest in property. It’s a powerful example of how TikTok is being used not just for entertainment but for marketing and economic empowerment.
With the cost of living on the rise, young entrepreneurs like Masego are showing how local opportunities can be leveraged in creative and impactful ways, one room at a time.
Here’s what people had to say in the comments
Tyler 8080 wrote:
“Kuruman, they told me it’s R3,700. 😭😭”
Royal Prince said:
“Landlord, are we not getting lunch with a room like this?”
Thabiso Banda commented:
“What an inspiration! 👏”
Football Matches wrote:
“Everybody doing well here on TikTok is young. 😭”
Dee Makgalemele said:
“Congratulations, Mama. 🤭 Don’t forget to make lease agreement papers.”
Mbali Khanye wrote:
“Proud of you, stranger.”
maphere commented:
“For R1,800, it looks beautiful.”
Charl940823 wrote:
“That’s too cheap, at least R2,500, my skat.”
Tmanthabang6 said:
“I’m 9 years older than you, and you’re already living my dream. I wish you all the best in this industry, fly high. You’ll go far by your late 20s. Grow!”
MRSGREENHULK wrote:
“You’re living my dream. Congratulations, babes! 🥳”
M_kokiie said:
“I am inspired, big girl. Congratulations!”
Source: Briefly News
