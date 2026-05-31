The sports community in South African has been left devastated after the death of karate champion Morgan Mentoor was confirmed on Saturday, 23 May, 2026.

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The 12-year-old reportedly took his own life after winning a silver medal and two golds in a just-concluded karate competition.

Reports have it that the young karate champion was not happy with his performance and as left deeply disappointed with his achievement, which led to his decision. He was found dead with his gold medal on his neck after participating in the tournament.

Mentoor's mother shares Sunday memories with son

Mentoor's mother, Gaynor Mentoor Mafutu, took to her facebook page to share emotional Sunday memories she shared with her son and also spoke about thing so many people don't know about him.

"This time we complain for church, when I iron his clothes, and he sees that they are not black pants and white t-shirt 🙈 then I had to iron everything again Morgan Sundays I am going to miss you Morgie Porkie 🌸 who should I watch in church, who will my soul go to church undress and say what was said 💃💃💃💃," the South African karate champion's mother said on Facebook.

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She also went further to confirm her son wanted to do the Lord's work and she made sure he got pictures with the men of God as he worked as an alter boy.

"Morgan, all you wanted to do is to do the Lord's work, I had to make sure that you got a photo 💃 💃 💃 💃," she added.

SA mourns with Mentoor's mother

Colin Hughes

Sincere Condolences to you all we remember you in time of Bereavement and always know God can see in the future we cannot all we must do is to trust Him completely one day we will understand your child is better off with God....Gone but not forgotten Rest in Power beautiful Soul.....

Christene Wildeman Bredenkamp

Know that feeling sister, who are you going to look for at every opportunity, it is the most painful to look for your child's voice among all the noise😭😭😭😭😭😭 you are in my prayers Gaynor, people who have not yet stood up for a child to the death will NEVER understand that feeling From a sad Mother.

Florence Muller

God will work it out. The emptiness will always be there. He was born an Angel. Every picture of him shows. He was not for the world.

Cecilia Josephs

Parents of Morgan, you led the boy to the house of the Lord. An exemplary parent couple. Can tell by the love everyone had for him. Good luck and tight hugs. 🙏

Cheryl Koetaan

U never get over off the death off your child u only learn to live with it its very painful some days u just want to give up other days will be rollercoaster but all I can say from mum that loss child hold on to God an the memories condolences mum and dad and family and friends 🙏🙏🕊️🕊️

Anneline Mei

RIP angel, good luck mommy and the Bree family, may God carry you through this sad time, thinking of you

Source: Briefly News