A woman explained how South Africans over the age of 23 can legally get into university even without meeting standard matric requirements

The exemption is managed by Universities South Africa, but each university applies it differently

South Africans were stunned, with some sharing that they had successfully used the exemption to get into top universities

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A young woman recording a vlog. Images: @theshaya1826

Source: TikTok

A young woman who regularly shares educational content about universities and studying in South Africa, posted a video on 14 April 2026 on a legal route into university that many South Africans do not know exists. She explained:

"Do not just think it's a golden ticket because you're over the age of 23 that you are now automatically guaranteed entrance into any degree at any university."

The route she was talking about is called the Mature Age Exemption. It's a process managed by Universities South Africa that allows people who do not meet standard matric entry requirements to apply for a degree programme if they are 23 or older.

For those between 23 and 45, a Conditional Exemption applies. For those over 45, a Complete Exemption may be possible if they can demonstrate exceptional academic potential.

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How the Mature Age Exemption works?

The exemption does not bypass the university itself. Some universities, like Unisa, tend to be more flexible with mature students. Others may still require a specific APS score, a higher certificate, or completion of the National Benchmark Test before they will consider an application.

There is also a fee involved. At the time of the video, the fee was R660, though one commenter noted it has since increased to R1,050.

Before paying anything, the woman strongly advised contacting the faculty admissions office at the university you want to attend to understand exactly what their specific requirements are for mature age applicants.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA reacts to the university entrance tip

People asked TikToker @theshaya1826 questions and shared their own experiences:

@ebrahiema_arendse wrote:

"I used age exemption at 23, got into Stellenbosch University, completed my degree and went on to obtain my PhD degree."

@mrs_mpofu_mamtshawe said:

"UNISA rejected me even though I have my diploma in IT, because of my matric results 🥺. I wanted to get my degree so bad before I reach 40."

@darkqueen wrote:

"Here I am rewriting my matric next month after 27 years, and it wasn't even necessary 🤯"

@shadelb added:

"The fee is now R1,050."

@ole wrote:

"Medical school here I come 🥹"

@nicky said:

"Didn't work. I even got a refund. It's for people who did their matric before 2008."

@uhuru_phrdh16 asked:

"Where does one apply for this mature exemption?"

A young woman discussing how to get into university. Images: @theshaya1826

Source: TikTok

More on university stories

Source: Briefly News