The protest against illegal immigrants in South Africa has been making headlines, as a young man showed how he's using the movement to his advantage

He posted a video showing others his plan after immigrants who had shops were kicked out of his neighbourhood

South Africans shared their honest response to the man's idea to take over the retail space occupied by foreign nationals

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A young South African shared that he looks forward to starting his store to replace foreigners. Image: @mgwe.man

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on 2 May 2026, a young South African showed people that he was determined to start a successful business. Following outrage over the popularity of stores by illegal immigrants, he claimed that he was making strides to take over.

In a video on TikTok, a man, @mqwe.man, looked like he was on the verge of starting his move venture. His caption claimed that after removing foreigners from his neighbourhood, he was going to take over their shops. The man was diligently sorting through his stock, which included maize meal and other basics typically found in a tuck shop. His clip was in direct response to a popular criticism that most people looking get rid of foreigners from the country would not contribute to the economy. Watch the video below:

South Africa applauds the entrepreneur

Many people encouraged the young man to do his best and maintain a standard regarding the quality of his goods. Read online users' comments below:

Immigrants in South Africa often own small shops. Image: Pexels User

Source: UGC

Nsomi Ya Libota commented:

"If you have a gift for it, go on; otherwise, copying what you can't will grow trust me."

Savage queen🇿🇦 advised the businessman:

"Please don’t eat profit, allow the business to grow first. Save any profit you're getting till you see it’s working, and when it’s growing, pay yourself a salary. Do not eat profit 🙏🏼, you will grow my brother 🙏🏼."

Anelisa _M was moved:

"Unyamezele, please, it's not easy, and profit enitsi will come from cheaper chips, bread ungayeki ngase nenze lanto yothenga in bulk nabanye ,bantu nidibanise for isstock."

mashandu was touched:

"Please 🙏 open at 6 in the morning and closed at 9 pm at least, and God bless."

Tza was remarked:

"Please don't compromise on quality 🙏"

African 👑 queen📿🌍 wished him well:

"I pray for your safety, my brother. Hoba ra tseba our very own brothers ke bona batlo zama hoo thubela. 💯may God protect your business in Jesus name, amen."

Mmatshepo_Linx added:

"Quality goods for sure 🥰🥰. I hope your community supports you. I'm so proud of you."

Other Briefly News stories about foreigners

A United States woman posted a video explaining why she believes that a South African lady would not be able to survive in her home country.

A woman from eSwatini posted a video listing everything that she thinks would make a South African spiral if they lived in her nation.

The people were amused by the way a Zimbabwean woman reacted to seeing the prices of KFC in South Africa when she visited the country for the first time

Source: Briefly News