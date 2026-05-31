"Don't Compromise on Quality": Young South African Plans to Replace Immigrant Stores in TikTok Video
- The protest against illegal immigrants in South Africa has been making headlines, as a young man showed how he's using the movement to his advantage
- He posted a video showing others his plan after immigrants who had shops were kicked out of his neighbourhood
- South Africans shared their honest response to the man's idea to take over the retail space occupied by foreign nationals
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In a video posted on 2 May 2026, a young South African showed people that he was determined to start a successful business. Following outrage over the popularity of stores by illegal immigrants, he claimed that he was making strides to take over.
In a video on TikTok, a man, @mqwe.man, looked like he was on the verge of starting his move venture. His caption claimed that after removing foreigners from his neighbourhood, he was going to take over their shops. The man was diligently sorting through his stock, which included maize meal and other basics typically found in a tuck shop. His clip was in direct response to a popular criticism that most people looking get rid of foreigners from the country would not contribute to the economy. Watch the video below:
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South Africa applauds the entrepreneur
Many people encouraged the young man to do his best and maintain a standard regarding the quality of his goods. Read online users' comments below:
Nsomi Ya Libota commented:
"If you have a gift for it, go on; otherwise, copying what you can't will grow trust me."
Savage queen🇿🇦 advised the businessman:
"Please don’t eat profit, allow the business to grow first. Save any profit you're getting till you see it’s working, and when it’s growing, pay yourself a salary. Do not eat profit 🙏🏼, you will grow my brother 🙏🏼."
Anelisa _M was moved:
"Unyamezele, please, it's not easy, and profit enitsi will come from cheaper chips, bread ungayeki ngase nenze lanto yothenga in bulk nabanye ,bantu nidibanise for isstock."
mashandu was touched:
"Please 🙏 open at 6 in the morning and closed at 9 pm at least, and God bless."
"Only over 16 can get a SIM card": Swati woman shared things South Africans would not survive in her country
Tza was remarked:
"Please don't compromise on quality 🙏"
African 👑 queen📿🌍 wished him well:
"I pray for your safety, my brother. Hoba ra tseba our very own brothers ke bona batlo zama hoo thubela. 💯may God protect your business in Jesus name, amen."
Mmatshepo_Linx added:
"Quality goods for sure 🥰🥰. I hope your community supports you. I'm so proud of you."
Other Briefly News stories about foreigners
- A United States woman posted a video explaining why she believes that a South African lady would not be able to survive in her home country.
- A woman from eSwatini posted a video listing everything that she thinks would make a South African spiral if they lived in her nation.
- The people were amused by the way a Zimbabwean woman reacted to seeing the prices of KFC in South Africa when she visited the country for the first time
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za