A Zimbabwean woman in a TikTok video experienced South Africa for the first time

The lady shared her thoughts after going to a popular fast-food restaurant and seeing the price differences

Online users were in stitches as the Zimbabwean woman shared her reaction to the accessibility of fast food in South Africa

A TikTok video of a Zimbabwean woman visiting South Africa for the first time made rounds. The lady had people laughing after she shared her reaction to seeing the price point of certain items in South Africa.

A Zimbabwean woman's first time in South Africa showed her that KFC is cheaper. Image: @zoloe99

Source: TikTok

The video of the Zimbabwean lady visiting South Africa received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video of the woman, and they could not help but crack jokes.

In a TikTok by @zoloe99, a Zimbabwean woman was amazed by how little KFC costs in South Africa. The lady remarked that in Zimbabwe, it was unheard of to find KFC for R40. The caption detailed that the woman was in South Africa for the first time. She said that the KFC treat she bought in Mzansi for R33 ($2) would be R96 ($5.50) in Zimbabwe.

KFC prices are different between South Africa and Zimbabwe. Image: Arviz-hajizada / Pexels

Source: UGC

South Africa amused by Zimbabweans' 1st Mzansi visit

People commented on the video and were full of questions about the clip @zoloe99 shared. Many were curious about the cost of KFC in South Africa after seeing how the woman reacted. Watch the video of the woman below:

@InnPaul was stunned by the video:

"And it’s funny we find it expensive as South Africans 😂"

Lloyd Lex Karabo slammed the use of the American dollar:

"Zimbabwe needs to work hard to recover its currency using foreign currency is detrimental to its economy."

M M Dlamini could relate:

"This is super expensive in Zimbabwe. I was shocked when I bought 500ml of bottled water for $10.

Douglas Watts could relate:

"l was in Zim last month and l bought TWO pieces of chicken 'n chips at Chicken Slice for $5(R100), without a drink, so l can relate to what you are saying 🙏"

phunyuka wrote:

"I don't buy fast food in Bulawayo, it tastes horrible, and it's expensive. I only buy it when outside the country."

Mvucks speculated about the reason behind the cheaper KFC in Mzansi:

"The reason things are so cheap here is that there are too many shops, the are two KFCs on every street, also Steers, McDonald's, pizza and shawarma cafes."

jennifer j argued:

"But KFC in Zimbabwe tastes way better. I was in Zimbabwe two years ago. Our KFC is horrible."

Duzaka1 was stunned:

"You mean two pieces and pap is R125 in Zim."

