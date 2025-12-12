An American woman living in South Africa showed people that she has gotten used to all types of public transport

The lady wanted to prove that all types of public transport can make money, and there is no need to fight over customers

South Africans applauded the video, the American-made, in an effort to curb the conflict between taxis and Uber

A woman posted her experience taking a taxi in South Africa. Her perspective was interesting as an American got settled in South Africa.

An American woman in Johannesburg took a taxi from Maponya Mall to Rosebank.

Source: TikTok

Their lady posted a TikTok video of her experience as she compared taking a taxi with private services. South Africans were interested in seeing the woman's comparison.

In a video on TikTok, a woman from America told people that she wanted to play with the Taxes, and Uber did not have to compete. She shared a video of one of the long commutes that some people have to take in Johannesburg.

In a TikTok video, @shlingleberry posted that he was about to take a taxi from Maponya Mall in Soweto to the north of Johannesburg. First, the lady caught a taxi to get home closer to the city centre. She took a second taxi that dropped her or within walking distance of the Rosebank mall. The entire trip cost her a total of R31, and the commute was 1 hour and 20 minutes.

The American showed an Uber between Soweto from Rosebank, which cost R160. The entire Uber trip totalled R160 for a 40-minute drive. She concluded her video by saying that Uber and taxis do not have to compete with each other. Some people have more time but less money and will opt for a taxi over an Uber.

Uber and taxi competition in South Africa got violent in the past.

Source: UGC

SA fascinated by the difference between taxi and Uber

Many people thought the American's video highlighted an important issue. Online users discussed the public transport system in South Africa. Watch the video that the woman shared comparing taxis and Uber.

Aishe the TikTokker replied:

"Ooooh, it's good to know if I'm around there. In this case, I would have walked 15 minutes to that taxi instead of walking 15 minutes from the taxi to the mall in Rosebank."

Von wrote:

"Me too, I always take a hiace taxi. Uber was R310, taxi was R45, same place, taxi was quicker, no stopping for anything 😉"

Uuser248567847295 shared:

"You can also find taxis that go straight to the mall on the corner off and Plein street next to that Universal church,"

Nicole Nicki South Africa 🇿🇦 added:

"You should just go to bara, there is a taxi to anywhere you want to go."

Siphiwe Pat Tshabalala remarked:

"When you said taxi from. Maponya to Rosebank, I was already tired on your behalf😭"

Carizmo said:

"Also, with this, you can see the direct effect of spatial inequality and why accessible, well-integrated transport is needed."

