A woman from the United States was hella impressed when she saw how big Fourways Mall was

She went on about how massive the mall was, and this prompted a discussion in which malls from the two countries were compared

Netizens asked her about US malls, and South Africans living in the country noted that there was nothing to write home about

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

A woman from the US gave Mzansi malls a thumbs up. Image: @hey_mrsjones

Source: TikTok

An American living in South Africa was so impressed by Fourways Mall that she raved about it online.

Her excited reaction to the mall had South Africans questioning how big malls in the US are if the woman was going gaga like this over Mzansi’s malls.

@hey_mrsjones posted on TikTok, and her video went viral, attracting over 200K viewers to revel in her excited reaction to South African malls. In the post, the woman is spinning slowly with her phone, showing off the mall. She is going wild over how massive the mall is, and in her caption, she said that the United States could learn a few things from Mzansi malls.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The woman’s shopping experience in the shopping precinct had people interested in US malls, considering South Africa has malls like Menlyn Mall and Mall of Africa, one of Africa’s biggest shopping centres. She has joined a growing list of Americans living in South Africa.

Watch the video here:

Netizens discuss American malls

The comment section was abuzz with South Africans curious to know more about malls in the US.

Ayanda Masondo asked:

“Now I’m curious: what do US malls look like?”

Hey_mrsjones replied:

“They’re nice, but they are smaller.”

Princess was amazed.

“Here I was, thinking malls in the States are bigger than ours.”

Shontelle Shonie showed love to Mzansi.

“South Africa has the best malls in the world.”

Heiress_vee remarked:

“Now I’m beginning to question America.”

Dingdong related the struggle of shopping in Mzansi.

“Then you have to find your car after walking around trying to find the exit.”

Hey_Mrsjones understood.

“OMG, we got turned around trying to find the car, lol.”

SuzanM said:

“Wait until you go to Menlyn Mall and Mall of Africa.”

I_am_Mbuyi shared her experience too.

“Honestly, when I got to the US, I was disappointed and could not believe South Africa had massive malls.”

Mexican in SA shocked by needles in Dischem

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a Mexican living in South Africa was surprised at how openly Mzansi’s pharmacies sold needles.

The gent walked through Dischem and was taken aback by how there was an aisle full of needles.

The man also told Briefly News that he enjoyed Mzansi’s food, the company and Amapiano.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News