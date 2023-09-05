An interior designer from Mpumalanga flipped a stale and tiny bathroom into a stunning and classy washroom

The gentleman told Briefly News that it took him less than two weeks to renovate the bathroom, and it cost the homeowner more than R45K including labour

Netizens were moved to excitement and remarked that the proud owner got bang for their buck

An interior designer told Briefly News that it took him less than two weeks to transform a small bathroom. Image: @reemultiservicegroup

Source: TikTok

A Witbank interior design company knocked the socks off netizens when they transformed a small bathroom into a tiny slice of heaven.

When South Africans saw the renovation cost R50K, they were left speechless and waxed lyrically about the beauty and the price.

Witbank company turns small bathroom into classy bathroom

@reemultiservicegroup posted the video on TikTok, and over 30K TikTokkers enjoyed it. The video starts with a view of the small bathroom and shows the bathroom’s renovation frame by frame until the bathroom is successfully renovated, looking like something out of a movie set.

Interior designer told Briefly News how long it took

Ree Multiservice told Briefly News that it took them one and a half weeks, and everything cost R50K, including labour.

“One of our challenges was that the space was too small, and we had to rearrange all the plumbing pipes. We’ve been in business since 2016, offering interior design and renovation services, architectural services, and building maintenance. We’ve been doing it since 2015,” the company said.

Watch the video here:

TikTokkers floored by amazing renovation

Netizens gushed over how beautiful the bathroom looked and also talked about which parts they liked and didn’t like.

User905318568363 said:

“Those tiles are expensive.”

Phumulanis Plumbing gave props.

“Very spacious after a massive renovation. Very nice.”

Olivia_Bu asked:

“AM I toxic to say that I dislike the tile, but everything else is top tier?”

Nothando responded to her:

“That tile is ugly when used on all walls but is likeable as a focal point.”

Claudette Adolph was impressed.

“This is so beautiful! Amazing.”

Minisia exclaimed:

“Breathtaking.”

Nobelungu Ngobele wrote:

“My husband absolutely must surely, with no compromise, have a bath. That’s where I’m stuck right now. I’d love a separate shower. This looks mad nice!”

Louisbanda02 was stunned.

“Wow, wow, wow.”

