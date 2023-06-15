A Bloemfontein resident is being showered with congratulations as he celebrates his new home

He shared snaps of his new achievement and worshipped God for this unforgettable milestone

TikTokkers shared in his joy and invited themselves to a housewarming, which he promised to throw

A Bloemfontein home-owner was showered with congratulations after sharing his new home on TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A Bloemfontein man is proud of his spanking new, stylish home and praised God as he showed off his crib on TikTok, much to the delight of his new neighbours.

The proud new homeowner, zizoutzidane, expressed his gratitude to God in a five-picture slideshow that flaunted the beauty of his home.

Grateful new owner of an eye-catching house takes pics of his new place

His caption read:

“Thank you, Lord, for everything that You have done for me.”

The first picture in the slideshow shows him receiving the keys to his new abode, with the words “Ke a leboha Modimo” written in bright red.

The following slide shows the front of his home, painted elegantly-modern gray which is a popular colour for house exteriors, and a well-trimmed lawn glistening in the sunlight.

The third snap reveals @zizoutzidane’s beautifully-tiled bathroom before returning to the picture of him getting the keys in the fourth slide.

zizoutzidane shared a picture of his stylish new bathroom as part of his slideshow.

Source: TikTok

The final slide shows the front of the house from another angle, completing the stunning view.

Zizoutzidane updated his TikTok peeps and posted a video of the house's interior one week later.

You can view the fabulous interior here:

Proud TikTok users are asking for a party to celebrate

TikTokkers shared in his excitement and gratitude and welcomed him to the hood.

Shummy saluted zizoutzidane. He said:

"Congratulations are in order, leadership."

Bee mentioned that she has a home in the same area because of its serene environment. She noted:

"It's a peaceful and beautiful neighborhood. I've also got a home on that side."

Eugene joined zizoutzidane in praising God for his home. She chimed in:

"To God be the glory."

Lira was among those who opened her virtual arms to welcome zizoutzidane. She wrote:

“Welcome to the neighbourhood."

WeselinaM asked zizoutzidane for an invite to his housewarming:

“Congratulations, neighbour. Re kopa invite for housewarming hle."

