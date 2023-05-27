Who is Tyga's mother, Pasionaye Nguyen? Everything we know

Pasionaye Nguyen is an American celebrity parent best known for being Tyga's mother. Tyga, a talented rapper, rose to stardom after signing a recording contract with Young Money Entertainment, Cash Money Records and Republic Records. He has worked with music icons such as Chris Brown, Lil Wayne and Kanye West.

Recording artist Tyga and his mother, Pasionaye Nguyen, at the Liquid Gold Shoe launch. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Source: Getty Images

Despite her association with a celebrity, Pasionaye prefers maintaining a low-key lifestyle. This is what we know about her so far.

Pasionaye Nguyen's profile summary

Full name Pasionaye Nguyen Nickname Pasionaye Gender Female Year of birth 1973 Age 50 years old (2023) Birthplace Vietnam Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Kim Nguyen Sibling Cece Nguyen Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Ex-partner Michael Stevenson Children Micheal Ray Stevenson (Tyga) Grandchildren King Cairo Stevenson Famous for Being Tyga's mother

How old is Pasionaye Nguyen?

The celebrity mother is not active on social media. Photo: @tyga, @tygairan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pasionaye Nguyen (aged 50 as of 2023) was reportedly born in 1973 in Vietnam. She was raised alongside her elder sister Cece by their mother, Kim Nguyen, who is of Vietnamese descent. Information regarding Pasionaye Nguyen's father remains a mystery.

Pasionaye Nguyen's husband

Nguyen's ex-spouse, Stevenson, is of Afro-Jamaican descent. In the late 1980s, the ex-couple lived in California. According to several sources, the celebrity dad had a bad reputation after being charged with illegal gun possession. Pasionaye later relocated to Gardena and single-handedly raised her son.

Pasionaye Nguyen's profiles

The celebrity mother is not active on social media. She does not have a Facebook, Instagram or Twitter account. Pasionaye Nguyen's pictures can be found on fan accounts.

Who is Tyga?

Tyga at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Pavillon des Invalides. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Tyga made his career debut in 2007 with the mixtape Young On Probation. Some of his studio albums include:

No Introduction (2008)

(2008) Careless World: Rise of the Last King (2012)

(2012) Hotel California (2013)

(2013) The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty (2015)

(2015) Kyoto (2018)

(2018) Legendary (2019)

In 2018, his single Taste topped the musical charts. The hip-hop star won the MuchMusic Video Award under the MuchVIBE Hip-Hop Video of the Year category in 2012 for his song The Motto. He has also received nominations for the BET, American, World Music, and MTV Europe Music Awards.

Tyga's age

Pasionaye Nguyen's son (aged 34 as of 2023) was born on 19 November 1989 in Compton, California, USA. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Does Tyga have a child?

Tyga met American model and on-screen star Blac Chyna on 5 October 2011 in Miami during a party. They became an official couple on 9 November 2011. Pasionaye Nguyen's grandchild, King Cairo Stevenson, was born on 16 October 2012. Although the couple confirmed their engagement in December 2012, they split in 2014, and Tyga started dating Kylie Jenner.

Tyga at the Variety's Hitmakers Brunch at Soho House. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

How much is Tyga's net worth?

As of 2023, the rapper has an estimated net worth of $7 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful musical career.

Pasionaye Nguyen is the doting mother of one and is also a grandmother. Her son, Tyga, has risen the ranks of his career to become a household name in the entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: How is the relationship between Coi Leray's dad, Benzino and his daughter?

Briefly recently published an article about Ray Benzino, an American rapper, record producer, television personality and urban media proprietor. He is best known for appearing on the VH1 reality TV series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and being Coi Leray's dad. In addition, Benzino is a founding member of rap groups Made Men and The Almighty RSO.

In 1998, Benzino founded the hip-hop magazine, The Source, with his long-time friend and business partner David Mays. Later, he founded Hip-Hop Weekly. Benzino's relationship with his family has been topping headlines on numerous occasions.

Source: Briefly News