Top 20 Afrikaans actors and actresses worth watching in action

Thousands of films and television shows are produced each year. Several Afrikaans actors and actresses are doing incredibly well in the profession, even landing roles in Hollywood films. Some have been in the profession for a long time and have appeared in several films and television shows.

Some of the most famous Afrikaans actors and actresses have built their careers over decades. They are both talented and skilled and have succeeded in both domestic and international films. The top 20 South African Afrikaans actors and actresses you should not miss watching are listed below.

Top 20 Afrikaans actors and actresses

Afrikaans is one of South Africa's official languages spoken by a lot of well-known people. Below is a list of the known famous Afrikaans actors and actresses you should know.

1. Jana Cilliers

Full name: Johanna Wilhelmina Cilliers

Johanna Wilhelmina Cilliers Date of birth: 1950

1950 Age: 72 years (as of 2022)

72 years (as of 2022) Famous film/TV show: Die Dood Van Elmien Adler

Who is Jana Cilliers? She is the daughter of abstract painter Bettie Cilliers-Barnard and Carel Hancke Cilliers. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pretoria before enrolling in the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London, where she earned her acting credential in 1973.

She has 29 acting credits, with some of her most recent appearances including Die Boekklub (2017-2021) and Mr Johnson (2020).

2. Ian Roberts

Full name: Ian Roberts

Ian Roberts Date of birth: 30 November 1951

30 November 1951 Age: 70 years (as of 2022)

70 years (as of 2022) Famous film/TV show: Rhodes as Johann Colenbrander

Ian is a playwright as well as a vocalist. He is an English native who also speaks Afrikaans and Xhosa. He was born in the Eastern Cape Province's Fort Beaufort and grew up in his father's citrus orchard near the town.

In 1981, Ian debuted as Kassin Jônie in the TV series Dokter Con Viljee se Overberg. In addition, he has directed two movies, Everyman's Taxi (2012) and Honeytown (2013). He is among the old Afrikaans male actors who has appeared in over 90 films and television episodes since his debut.

3. Vinette Ebrahim

Full name: Vinette Ebrahim

Vinette Ebrahim Date of birth: 21 February 1957

21 February 1957 Age: 65 years (as of 2022)

65 years (as of 2022) Famous film/TV show: 7de Laan as Charmaine Meintjies

Ebrahim is the sister of South African-British actor Vincent Ebrahim. She began her career as a stagehand, actor, and other theatre positions until obtaining her first prominent role as Fanny Bees in the 1989 film Barney Barnato.

Ebrahim has also devised a one-woman performance on her life, Praat Die Storie Smaak Kry (Let's Spice It Up), which she has performed in Afrikaans and English throughout South Africa as part of National Women's Day celebrations.

4. Arnold Vosloo

Full name: Arnold Vosloo

Arnold Vosloo Date of birth: 16 June 1962

16 June 1962 Age: 60 years (as of 2022)

60 years (as of 2022) Famous film/TV show: 24 as Habib Marwan

Vosloo is among the famous Afrikaans male actors who grew up in Pretoria. He began his acting career in South African theatre, receiving multiple Dalro Awards for performances in plays such as Don Juan and Hamlet. Strange World, Chuck, and Cape Town are some of the other popular TV shows in which he has appeared.

5. Shaleen Richards

Full name: Shaleen Surtie-Richards

Shaleen Surtie-Richards Date of birth: 7 May 1955

7 May 1955 Age: 66 years (at the time of her death)

66 years (at the time of her death) Famous film/TV show: Egoli: Place of Gold as Ester (Nenna) Willemse

Surtie-Richards was born in Upington, Cape Province, South Africa's Union. Her father was the principal of a school, and her mother was a teacher.

She began her career appearing in several South African television shows, including the soap operas 7de Laan, Villa Rosa, and Generation. Surtie-Richards died on 7 June 2021.

6. Vincent Ebrahim

Full name: Vinette Ebrahim

Vinette Ebrahim Date of birth: 6 December 1951

6 December 1951 Age: 70 years (as of 2022)

70 years (as of 2022) Famous film/TV show: The Kumars at No. 42 as Ashwin Kumar

Vincent Ebrahim is a comedian as well as an actor. He studied drama at the University of Cape Town before moving to England in 1976 to begin his acting career. His prominent performances include Bobby in After You've Gone, Tughrul in The Physician, and Hashim Elamin in Coronation Street.

7. Amalia Uys

Full name: Amalia Uys

Amalia Uys Date of birth: 14 October 1984

14 October 1984 Age: 37 years (as of 2022)

37 years (as of 2022) Famous film/TV show: 7de Laan as San-Mari van Graan

Uys was born in the Northern Cape town of Springbok. In 2005, she received her first major acting role as Sunshine in the TV series Gabril. She has since appeared in several TV movies, including Foto's Teen die Muur, Op Straat, and Meisies Wat Fluit.

8. Steve Hofmeyr

Full name: Steve Hofmeyr

Steve Hofmeyr Date of birth: 29 August 1964

29 August 1964 Age: 58 years (as of 2022)

58 years (as of 2022) Famous film/TV show: Guillam Woudberg as Lt. Valkenburg

Steve Hofmeyr is a South African singer-songwriter, author, actor, and former television host. He is also an outspoken Christian who completed the two-year military duty mandated in South Africa at the time. Some of his acting credits include Treurgrond, A Case of Murder and Kampus: 'n Varsity-Storie.

9. Charlize Theron

Full name: Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron Date of birth: 7 August 1975

7 August 1975 Age: 47 years (as of 2022)

47 years (as of 2022) Famous film/TV show: Arrested Development as Rita

Charlize Theron one of the most popular Afrikaans female actors who was born in Benoni, in Transvaal Province. She has won several awards, including an Academy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Golden Globe Award. She has been in several commercially successful action films such as The Italian Job, Hancock, Prometheus, and Atomic Blonde.

10. Frank Opperman

Full name: Frank Opperman

Frank Opperman Date of birth: 8 June 1960

8 June 1960 Age: 62 years (as of 2022)

62 years (as of 2022) Famous film/TV show: Tarzan: The Epic Adventures as Lyle Drake

Frank Opperman is one of the best South African Afrikaans male actors who doubles up as a musician. He began studying law in 1979, and in 1980, he joined the South African Defence Force. He later developed an interest in performing and pondered making a career out of it. He has since been in a number of TV movies and series, including Pandjieswinkelstories, Nobody Dies, and G.I.L.

11. Alice Krige

Full name: Alice Maud Krige

Alice Maud Krige Date of birth: 28 June 1954

28 June 1954 Age: 68 years (as of 2022)

68 years (as of 2022) Famous film/TV show: Strauss Dynasty as Olga

Krige was born in Upington, South Africa's Cape Province. She is the daughter of Patricia, a psychology professor, and Louis Krige, a physician. In 1979, Krige made her professional debut as Lucie Manette in the television film A Tale of Two Cities. She has since appeared in several films and television shows.

12. Wikus du Toit

Full name: Johannes Lodewikus Du Toit

Johannes Lodewikus Du Toit Date of birth: 18 June 1972

18 June 1972 Age: 50 years (as of 2022)

50 years (as of 2022) Famous film/TV show: Proesstraat as Wikus

Wikus du Toit is a producer, actor, comedian, composer, and director. He has appeared in many Afrikaans and English theatrical productions, films, and television programmes. He has produced over 50 television movies and series, including Black Tax, G.I.L, Hotel, and Lui maar op, Belinda.

13. Embeth Davidtz

Full name: Embeth Jean Davidtz

Embeth Jean Davidtz Date of birth: 11 August 1965

11 August 1965 Age: 57 years (as of 2022)

57 years (as of 2022) Famous film/TV show: Citizen Baines as Ellen Baines Croland

Davidtz was born in the Indiana town of Lafayette. She is the daughter of South African parents, John and Jean. At age 21, she made her stage debut as Juliet in a rendition of Romeo and Juliet. She has appeared in several local productions, including Stille Nag and A Chain of Voices, in both English and Afrikaans.

14. Gérard Rudolf

Full name: Gérard Rudolf

Gérard Rudolf Date of birth: 20 April 1966

20 April 1966 Age: 56 years (as of 2022)

56 years (as of 2022) Famous film/TV show: Transito as Priester

Rudolf is an actor, photographer, and poet born in Pretoria, South Africa. He published his first collection of poetic writings in 2009, titled Orphaned Latitudes. Some of his acting credits include Bloedbroers, Swartwater, and Spoorloos 2: Heksejag (Witch Hunt).

15. Lea Vivier

Full name: Lea Vivier

Lea Vivier Date of birth: 15 January 1992

15 January 1992 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Famous film/TV show: Dam as Yola

Lea was born to Adri Troksie Vivier, a drama teacher, and Pieter De Bruin Vivier, a senior attorney. Her movie acting career began in 2017 with her role in Wonderlus. Trix Vivier, her elder sister, is an actress best known for her part in the 2019 television series Trackers.

16. Jarrid Geduld

Full name: Jarrid Geduld

Jarrid Geduld Date of birth: 13 January 1990

13 January 1990 Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Famous film/TV show: Black Sails as Crisp

Jarrid is one of the popular young Afrikaans actors who debuted as an actor in 2004 with the role of Twist in Boy Called Twist. He appeared in The Flyer and Interrogation Room the following year. He rose to prominence after appearing in 13 episodes of the TV series Dwaalster. Jarrid has directed 133 Arendsvlei episodes.

17. Antoinette Louw

Full name: Antoinette Louw

Antoinette Louw Date of birth: 9 May 1975

9 May 1975 Age: 47 years (as of 2022)

47 years (as of 2022) Famous film/TV show: Binnelanders as Sandy

Antoinette Louw has won numerous awards as an actress. Her debut role was as Inge in the TV series 7de Laan in 2000. She also appeared as an estate agent in one episode of Jacob's Cross. She won an ATKV-mediaveertjie Best Actress Award in 2018 for her portrayal in the drama series Swartwater.

18. Pieter-Dirk Uys

Full name: Pieter-Dirk Uys

Pieter-Dirk Uys Date of birth: 28 September 1945

28 September 1945 Age: 77 years (as of 2022)

77 years (as of 2022) Famous film/TV show: Kootjie Emmer as P.P. Levine

Pieter-Dirk Uys is also a writer, satirist, and social activist. One of his best-known roles is as Evita Bezuidenhout, a white Afrikaner socialite, and self-proclaimed political activist.

Uys has earned various honours, including the TMSA Naledi Lifetime Achiever Award, the Reconciliation Award, and the Cape Tercentenary Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award.

19. Anneline Kriel

Full name: Anneline Kriel

Anneline Kriel Date of birth: 28 July 1955

28 July 1955 Age: 67 years (as of 2022)

67 years (as of 2022) Famous film/TV show: Someone Like You as Roelien Allman

Anneline Kriel is a South African beauty queen, model, and actor. In 1974, she was nineteen years old when she was crowned Miss World. She appeared in films between 1975 and 1990, including Reason to Die, The Tangent Affair, and Kill and Kill Again. She has appeared on the cover of Huisgenoot magazine 33 times.

20. Deon Lotz

Full name: Deon Lotz

Deon Lotz Date of birth: 20 July 1964

20 July 1964 Age: 58 years (as of 2022)

58 years (as of 2022) Famous film/TV show: Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom as Kobie Coetzee

Deon Lotz is a South African actor who has appeared in films, television shows, and plays. He has appeared in projects in both English and Afrikaans. Lotz has received numerous honours, including Best Supporting Actor for Die Seemeeu. He now lives in Cape Town and works as a full-time actor.

Who is the most famous South African actor?

John Kani is one of South Africa's most well-known actors. He has worked as a dramatist, actor, novelist, and director. His work has been performed worldwide, especially in New York. He has appeared in several films, including The Lion King as Rafiki (voice) and Black Panther as T'Chaka.

Who is the richest actor in South Africa?

Charlize Theron is a well-known fashion icon, actor, and film producer. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she is one of South Africa's richest actors, with a net worth of $170 million. She has appeared in various Hollywood films, including The Devil's Advocate and The Cider House Rules.

Who are the most popular voice-over actresses in South Africa?

Some of the best-known voice-over artists include:

Adrienne Pearce

Bianca Amato

Kgomotso Christopher

Bonné de Bod

Ashley Gardner

Glynis Johns

Kandyse McClure

Charlize Theron

Who are the most popular voice-over actors in South Africa?

The most popular male voice-over artists include:

David Bateson

John Kani

Daniel Bonjour

Chilu Lemba

Donald Gray

Jonathan Pienaar

Carel Trichardt

Who is the most popular celebrity in South Africa?

South Africa is home to some of the best and most well-known musicians, politicians, actors, dancers, comedians, and influencers. Among the notable ones are Cassper Nyovest, Somizi Buyani Mhlongo, Caster Semenya, Julius Malema, and Sho Majodzi.

How many languages does Trevor Noah speak?

Noah is fluent in English, Afrikaans, Southern Sotho, Zulu, Xhosa, Tswana, Tsonga, and some German.

Various Afrikaans actors and actresses have had successful careers and are well-known among moviegoers. The actors and actresses listed here are among the top talents to witness in action.

