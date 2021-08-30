Idols season 17 contestants: age, hometown and more about the contenders

Do you know the Idols season 17 contestants? Ten out of the top 16 contestants in the Idols SA 2021 are women. These singers have powerful voices and captivating stage presentations. It will be tough to pick the winner since the audience loves all of them.

Idols SA 2021 has already nominated the top 16 contestants to move to the next level of the singing competition. Photo: @IdolsSA

The seventeenth season will start airing on DStv's M-Net (channel 101) and Mzansi Magic (channel 161) on Sunday, 25th October 2021, at 17h00. Where is Idols SA 2021 live streaming now? Download the DStv mobile app and sign up or register on the DStv website to live stream the show.

Idols SA's contestants in 2021

Register to vote for your beloved contestants on the Idols SA website. The contestants reveal more about themselves on the Idols' site. Since they can say two truths and two lies, you cannot believe everything they say in the last sections of their interviews. It is all for fun and laughter.

1. Andiswa

(9th September 2002)

Andiswa Zondi is from Johannesburg and loves dogs. Photo: @andiswaidolssa

Her icons are Brenda Fassie and Idol's former contestant, Shekhina. The Idols SA contestant would love to release a song with Zoë Modiga. Since Andiswa is such a vibe, Mzansi wishes her all the best.

2. Berry

(7th May 1990)

She loves Jazz music, and her dad died when she was 17. Photo: @berryidolssa

The Cape Town lady loves cooking and writing songs with her husband. She admires several celebrities, including Tarryn Lamb, Karen Zoid, and Lira. Additionally, Berenike Trytsman's epic dream collaboration would be working with Kelly Clarkson or the late Elvis Presley.

3. Bulelani

(30th May 2002)

The young man is a vocalist and a drummer. Photo: @bulelaniidolssa

Mpumelelo Twala is from Heidelberg, Ratanda. He looks up to Afrotraction, Musa Sukwene, and Jacob Collier. Watch out for his perfectionist nature on the show. The contestant was delighted to see Musa win the Idols season 9 by being himself.

4. Daylin Sas

(25th June 1998)

Daylin Delryn Sas is here to make the people of Hanover Park, Cape Town, proud. Photo: @Brian Heavens Rsa

Shekhinah, Paxton and Josh Groban motivate him to attain more remarkable achievements in his music career. The 23-year-old lives with his mother. He finds Shekhinah as an outstanding artist because of her distinct sound.

5. Ithana

(28th July 1998)

The Xhosa girl loves Thandiswa Mazwai and the late Thami. Photo: @ithanaidolssa

Who would not love to hear Anathi Conjwa's melodious voice multiple times a day? She makes Mzasi believe Cala, Eastern Cape, is the best place for music companies to invest in. Her talent proves more talents are hiding in Cala.

6. Karabo

(12th March 1999)

In the lies and truth section, the contestant said she loves short skirts and Gospel music. Photo: @karabomatheidolssa

The sweet Karabo Mathe from Hebron is already gaining a diverse fan base countrywide. She believes Mbongeni Ngema, Ntokozo Mbambo, and Khaya Mthethwa are some of the best artists in the music world.

7. Kevin Maduna

(17th June 1992)

He is a part-time teacher, has five siblings and studied music. Photo: @kevinmadunaidolssa

There is something special about this Sowetan rising star when he steps on stage. Kevin Maduna of Boksburg has found a music career breakthrough from this show. He is wowed by Mmatema and Black Coffee's talent and hopes the lockdown is over so that he watches Mzansi artists' stage performances.

8. Misty

(13th January 1991)

Listening to Patience Tiisetso Makhene soothes the heart. Photo: @mistyidolssa

Misty has a unique way of presenting songs. She owns the song and adds her personality and a fabulous singing style to it. Moreover, the talented lady from Vosloorus draws inspiration from Bucie, Boohle, and Karabo Mogane. Lockdown makes her miss taking her kids on vacation.

9. Monique

(21st March 1996)

The Sunday school teacher wished to have a big white wedding or visit her family when the lockdown is lifted. Photo: @moniqueerensidolssa

The show's seventeenth season is going to be lit because of Monique Erens's presence. Many people wonder why such a beautiful talent has been hiding in Cape Town these years. The singer/songwriter adores Elaine, Whitney Houston, and Amanda Black.

10. Nqobie

(30th September 1992)

Nqobisile Linda is a lesbian. Photo: @nqobieidolssa

Sowetans are well represented in the contest by their homegirl, Nqobisile Linda. Mam' Letta Mbulu, Sun El Musician, Khaya Mthethwa, and Simmy. She is afraid of heights but brave enough to embrace her sexuality.

11. Sia Mzizi

(23rd November 2000)

Sia admits he is shy, especially when performing in front of a massive crowd. Photo: @siamziziidolssa

You will love Siyabonga Mzizi from Tsakane. Hope he meets his icons, Busi Mhlongo, Oscar Mbo, and Loyiso Gijana. The singer loves how Oscar Mbo is attentive to minor details to produce the finest music.

12. Siya

(9th November 1999)

His vocals flow and blend with all voices, tones, and tunes. Photo: @siyamotloungidolssa

Anyone passionate about music would love to perform with Siya for a minute or two. The Katlehong native must have learned these excellent vocal control skills from Sibongile Khumalo, Sun El-Musician, and Brandon (the show's season 16's winner).

13. S'22kile

(17th August 2000)

Mzansi loves how S'22kile looks like a 16-year-old. She has the forever-young genes. Photo: @s22kileidolssa

It is time for S’thuthukile Babalwa Langa to shine. Pietermaritzburg should all support their girl on this one. Zama and Sjava are her all-time favourite artists. She is confident and loves musicians who have this attribute.

14. Sinovuyo

(5th November 2000)

She lives in Vosloorus, but her ancestral origin is Mzimkhulu. Photo: @sinovuyoidolssa

Impossible does not exist in her dictionary. Sinovuyo Nomava Mbhele is determined to take home the grand prize. The lady wants to be like Kelly Khumalo or Zama Khumalo if she won't be the next Beyoncé. Sinovuyo is the shopping buddy everyone needs.

15. Tesmin-Robyn

(10th February 1998)

She is the firstborn in a family of three children. Photo: @tesminrobynidolssa

Meet Tesmin-Robyn Khanye from Katlehong. She loves Brenda Fassie, Ari Lennox, and Succedor. Tesmin writes songs and is a sports lover. The singer easily adapts to a variety of genres.

16. Zukisa M

(6th April 2004)

Is he 24 years like he claims to be? He was only joking. Photo: @zukisamidolssa

Pietermaritzburg has another representative in the house. The young and ambitious Zukisa Joshua Mashiqa wants to be a powerhouse like Ntokozo Mbambo, Manana, and Yanga.

Laine Hardy won American idol season 17. The 19th season premiered on 14th February 2021 on ABC, and the 20th season will begin airing in the spring of 2022.

Idols season 17 is the best thing that can even happen to Mzansi right now. It is one of the best general family-viewing rated reality shows in the country. The good thing is that the audience and the judges collaborate in picking the winner. Remember, your vote counts.

