Stiletto Vendetta 2 teasers for September 2021: More lies lead to more deaths

﻿Lies in the neighbourhood claim another innocent life. Inspector Kemal and Oya are to discovering the murderer in the first murder case. Unfortunately, they are working independently instead of joining hands. Find more updates in the Stiletto Vendetta 2 teasers for September 2021 discussed below.

In the upcoming episodes of Stiletto Vendetta season 2, Serhan likes Kerim, even though they do not get along. They even feel awkward being around each other at a party. Serhan's friends betray her later.

Stiletto Vendetta 2 teasers for September 2021

Watch Stiletto Vendetta on eXtra. It is one of the best drama series on the channel. The eXtra TV station is Channel 489 on StarSat, Channel 105 on Openview, and Channel 195 on DStv. Here is what the Stiletto Vendetta's cast has prepared for you:

Wednesday, 1st September 2021

Episode 8 (107)

Tension increase between Kerim and Serhan upon meeting at a dinner party. Kerim meditates upon his relationship with Merve later.

Thursday, 2nd September 2021

Episode 9 (108)

Oya stumbles upon something that looks like the murder weapon. Meanwhile, Burcu wants the police to stop investigating the poisoning case.

Friday, 3rd September 2021

Episode 10 (109)

Arzu's life gets more complicated and busy, while Bethul wants to keep the Aksak name's legacy alive. Elsewhere, Emre takes to Pelin about some past events.

Monday, 6th September 2021

Episode 11 (110)

Viewers get a clear picture of Emre and Pelin's story. Nilay is keeping a secret, and Kerim confronts Merve for trying to get rid of her dogs.

Tuesday, 7th September 2021

Episode 12 (111)

Oya is determined to find the weapon as Kerim seeks revenge. On the other hand, Emre won't stop pursuing Pelin.

Wednesday, 8th September 2021

Episode 13 (112)

Nilay's vengeance plan backfires while Pelin unintentionally hosts a dinner party that destroys many relationships.

Thursday, 9th September 2021

Episode 14 (113)

Taylan is done keeping the secret, and Betul is gradually perfecting the plan.

Friday, 10th September 2021

Episode 15 (114)

Merve needs time to think about her next decision. Emre uses the past to threaten Pelin, and Oya is done tolerating Serhan.

Monday, 13th September 2021

Episode 16 (115)

The police focus on finding the murder weapon. How will it help the detectives find the killer? Meanwhile, Tylan is avoiding Kemal.

Tuesday, 14th September 2021

Episode 17 (116)

Betül exposes e truth about Oya's baby, and Oya later finds the murder weapon.

Wednesday, 15th September 2021

Episode 18 (117)

Oya believes she knows the murderer, and Arzu is caught in a challenging situation.

Thursday, 16th September 2021

Episode 9 (118)

Arzu takes matters into her hands after Mehmet and Taylan begin suspecting someone is the killer.

Friday, 17th September 2021

Episode 10 (119)

Arzu threatens to kill Tylan after Oya tries to get some vital information from him.

Monday, 20th September 2021

Episode 11 (120)

While the entire neighbourhood is in mourning, Burcu discovers someone is behind the sudden death. She calls Oya and Pelin to protect them from being linked to the murder.

Tuesday, 21st September 2021

Episode 12 (121)

Oya manipulates Emre to find the truth, and Burcu comforts Mehmet.

Wednesday, 22nd September 2021

Episode 13 (122)

Serhan likes Kerim and Mehmet thinks he knows the killer. Meanwhile, Emre forces Pelin into making a tough decision.

Thursday, 23rd September 2021

Episode 14 (123)

Mehmet seeks revenge. When Emre puts Pelin under pressure, Oya rescues her from the troublesome situation.

Friday, 24th September 2021

Episode 15 (124)

Oya is tired of the neighbourhood's secrets, and Mehmet finds it hard to accept the recent death news.

Monday, 27th September 2021

Episode 16 (125)

While the memorial service is in progress, Kemal pops out of the blues and demands the truth from someone.

Tuesday, 28th September 2021

Episode 17 (126)

While inspector Kemal controls everyone, Oya makes a hasty decision, and Serhan's friends backstab her.

Wednesday, 29th September 2021

Episode 18 (127)

Tylan and Pelin argue with the cops, and the situation forces Oya to betray her loved one.

Thursday, 30th September 2021

Episode 19 (128)

Serhan and Kerim confront each other. Pelin is in a sticky situation, while Nilay and Mehmet have a deep conversation.

Oya

Oya wants the lies in the neighbourhood to end before more people die mysteriously. Betül reveals something about Oya's baby. Later, Oya unwillingly betrays someone close to her. She believes she knows the murderer behind the first death after finding the weapon.

Arzu

When Tylan begins suspecting someone as the murderer, Oya tries to get information from him. Later, Arzu threatens to kill him. At the same time, Tylan avoids meeting detective Kemal. Is Arzu the killer everyone is looking for?

Watch the captivating episodes of Stiletto Vendetta 2 teasers on eXtra. Tune in every weekday at 20h30. The show guarantees you refreshing entertainment. Each scene has something to reckon.

