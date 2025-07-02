Rapper A$AP Rocky spoke about his future with his partner and baby mama Rihanna, and the possibility of more kids

The doting couple attended the blue carpet at the Smurfs movie world premiere in Brussels

Rocky also might have accidentally let slip the gender of their third child. He also revealed how many kids he plans to have with Rihanna

How many kids does A$AP Rocky want?

While Rihanna is looking gorgeous amid her third pregnancy, her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, is planning more kids in their future.

At the Smurfs movie world premiere in Brussels, Belgium, on 28 June 2025, the Praise The Lord hitmaker spoke about his plans to have more children with the Barbadian singer.

Speaking at the blue carpet, Rocky told Entertainment Tonight that he has intentions of growing their family. He likened their happy family to the famous Wayans family, which consists of 10 siblings.

"We're going to be like the Wayans family, you know? I mean, love is beautiful, and it's just spreading it," Rocky said.

What is the gender of Rihanna's third baby?

The soon-to-be father of three, excited about the prospect of having a third baby, was asked about the gender of their child. According to E! Online, when the fashion designer was asked whether they are expecting a girl, he enthusiastically said, "It is, man. It is."

The news blog also mentioned that he grabbed a Smurfette doll and pointed at it, saying, "Right here, you know what I'm saying? Right here."

Rihanna and Rocky are parents to two sons, their firstborn RZA Athelston Mayers, who was born in 2022, and their second child Riot Rose Mayers, who they welcomed in 2023.

The What's My Name hitmaker announced her pregnancy at the Met Gala red carpet.

Fans react to Rocky's future family plans

Netizens reacted to an X post by @BuzzingPop, which reads, "A$AP Rocky says he hopes to have a big family like the Wayans family when asked about having more kids with Rihanna."

Fans are slowly losing hope of the prospects of R9 ever getting released. Some people made jokes about the album title being the name of their ninth baby. Trolls also came for the couple, teasing their 'lack of interest' in getting married.

Here are some of the reactions below:

@snobcollective laughed:

"Does Rihanna know this? Lol."

@BLksupermanG exclaimed:

"Maybe after R9. In the meantime, leave Riri alone!"

@aiwfcidevin reacted:

"At this point. 'R9' is just gonna be the name of their 9th child."

@MrMasonXtra said:

"The Wayans were married."

@uzinatorgxc said:

"Real ones know you should have 7 or more kids if you can afford it."

@C0lonelX joked:

"Man's tryna start a whole basketball team."

Rihanna claps back at troll teasing baby names

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rihanna subtly shaded a social media user who roasted her children's names.

Her clapback went viral on X and sparked mixed reactions, with some applauding her and others feeling her response was weak.

