Rihanna put to rest months of speculation when she made an appearance on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet in New York City on Monday, 5 May

She debuted her third baby bump wearing a Marc Jacobs outfit, while her partner A$AP Rocky confirmed they are expecting their third child together

Fans reacted with a mixture of humour and admiration, with some joking that A$AP Rocky is competing with Ciara's husband, Russell Wilson

Rihanna officially confirmed her third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Halala! After months of speculation, Rihanna has officially confirmed that she is pregnant with baby number three.

It’s official! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s sons, RZA and Riot, are getting a sibling. This comes after Rihanna debuted her baby bump at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday, 5 May, in New York City. The Fresh Off The Runway singer wore an outfit by Marc Jacobs.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirm 3rd pregnancy

Rihanna, known for her unique pregnancy confirmations, highlighted her baby bump with a form-fitting look that included a polka-dot tie, cropped blazer, and oversized fedora.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

As reported by Extra, Rihanna told cameramen on the red carpet while pointing to her baby bump: "I brought the kid."

A$AP Rocky, who is one of the co-chairs of the 2025 Met Gala, confirmed that he and Riri are expecting their third child together. While speaking to CBS This Morning’s Nate Burleson on the blue carpet, the Fashion Killa hitmaker was asked to complete the sentence “Rihanna’s outfit tonight is...” A$AP Rocky answered:

“Rihanna’s outfit tonight is… I don’t know, whatever. Just don’t cover her baby hump, you dig?”

The popular American news blog, The Shade Room, shared pictures of Rihanna on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet. The post was captioned:

“#TSRMetGala: Baby #3 is in the OVEN 🤰🏽! Rihanna debuts her baby bump on the Met Gala carpet! (📸: @gettyimages) ✍🏾: #TSRStaffST Theme: ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’. Dress Code: ‘Tailored for You’.”

See the pictures below:

Fans react after Rihanna debuts 3rd baby bump

Netizens flooded the comments with hilarious reactions. Several joked that A$AP Rocky was competing with Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson.

Here are some of the reactions:

marietheblacksamurai said:

“We knew she was going to get pregnant again. The way he jumped on her in court 😭”

suavfit joked:

“Russ and Rocky going bib for bib.”

msmelissanicole gushed:

“Respect to women who carry more than one child. Pregnancy is hard. Congrats Rihanna!”

thecutemortician joked:

“We are never getting an album 😂😂😂”

nickkiya remarked:

“As soon as they said, ‘NOT GUILTY’, it was on that night!”

Rihanna debuted her third baby bump at the 2025 Met Gala. Image: Kevin Mazur/MG25

Source: Getty Images

A$AP Rocky's grandparents are allegedly South African

Meanwhile, as Briefly News reported, A$AP Rocky has South African heritage.

Reports that his maternal grandparents migrated from Mzansi to the US left fans with their jaws on the floor.

A social media user claimed that one of A$AP Rocky's maternal grandparents migrated to the US from South Africa. Naturally, the news sparked excitement among South Africans online.

Source: Briefly News