Barbadian singer Rihanna made headlines once again on social media with a recent appearance at the Fenty Beauty event in Paris

A video of the award-winning singer wearing a huge dress went viral online, leaving many fans speculating

Many netizens flooded the comment section, alleging that Rihanna might be pregnant once again

Barbadian singer Rihanna appeared pregnant at a Fenty event in Paris. Image: Star Max/Samir Hussein

Rumours swirl about the award-winning Barbadian singer Rihanna, who has once again made headlines on social media regarding her recent appearance at the Fenty event in Paris.

Recently, an X user, @conyfentyy, posted a video on social media of the What's My Name hitmaker wearing a huge dress that made her appear pregnant with her third child.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens believe Rihanna is pregnant

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens speculated that the singer might be pregnant with her third child. Here's what they had to say below:

@DejaVuMemory said:

"This dress is giving very pregnant!"

@MylonsWorld wrote:

"People continuously being fake outraged by thinking Rihanna is pregnant is really getting tired.. if she is great, if not- why do you care?"

@thisandtgat_ questioned:

"Is she pregnant again?"

@strippercalis responded:

"Just announce the damn pregnancy at this point."

@Bebe7 replied:

"She’s handling this pregnancy very differently."

@BeysBeeBuzz commented:

"Oh, she’s definitely pregnant again. Sorry, Navy, it looks like R9 has been delayed at least another year."

Rihanna gushes over her baby daddy

Meanwhile, in an interview at a red carpet event, Rihanna spoke about how she is proud of seeing the rapper become a father, adding that her sons are obsessed with him.

“It is a turn-on. It is just like, wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving dad. And my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background actor, I am an extra. Yep! It happens! It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys, they love their dad differently, and I love to see it,” she proudly said.

Netizens speculated that Rihanna might be pregnant again. Image: Cindy Ord

Three celebrities who became parents in 2024

Stepping away from rumours and speculation, here are three celebrities who were pregnant and welcomed bundles of joy last year:

1. Angela Atlang

Botswana-born actress Angela Atlang, who portrays Itseng Motsamai in Muvhango, welcomed her baby, Arie, in February last year. Atlang shared the news of her pregnancy on her Instagram account and later shared a photo of her little one.

2. Handré Pollard

Popular rugby player Handré Pollard and his wife, Marise, also became parents in 2024. The Springbok fly-half introduced baby Hunter to the world in an Instagram post in April.

3. Shane Eagle

Award-winning rapper Shane Patrick Hughes, known by his fans as Shane Eagle and his fiancée Nicole Swartz also welcomed the birth of their firstborn, baby Gia, last year. Swartz also confirmed on her social media account that they were expecting a bundle of joy.

A$AP Rocky's grandparents are South African

In a previous report from Briefly News, fans were shocked to find out that A$AP Rocky has South African ties. His maternal grandparents migrated from Mzansi to the United States of America.

Netizens reacted with excitement, joking about being related to Rihanna’s children and calling for traditional rituals to welcome them.

