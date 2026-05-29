Sol Phenduka claimed that a veteran broadcaster could replace Sizwe Dhlomo as the permanent breakfast show host at Kaya 959

The claims suggest that interim host Thomas Msengana may not keep the breakfast slot permanently

Social media users reacted strongly to the rumours, with some predicting a major breakfast show shake-up involving Sol Phenduka and Mpho Popps

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Sol Phenduka suggested that Unathi Nkayi's ex-husband will not keep his job at Kaya FM. Image: solphenduka, djfreshsa, sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Beloved broadcaster Sol Phenduka has claimed that a veteran TV and radio presenter is set to replace Sizwe Dhlomo at Kaya 959. If the rumours are true, it would mean that Thomas Msengana, who recently stepped in as interim host, may not take over the role permanently.

Sizwe Dhlomo caught listeners off guard when he announced he was leaving Kaya 959 after six years. Although he initially told listeners that he would continue presenting until his contract ended in July 2026, the station later confirmed that his resignation took effect immediately.

Kaya 959 subsequently announced Thomas Msengana as the temporary host of the Breakfast Show from 6 am to 9 am while management searches for a permanent replacement. The station also confirmed that a new breakfast team would be revealed in June 2026.

Sol Phenduka reveals who will replace Sizwe Dhlomo at Kaya 959

Speaking during an episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG that premiered on Thursday, 28 May 2026, Sol Phenduka shared what he claimed were behind-the-scenes details surrounding Sizwe’s abrupt exit. According to the former Kaya 959 host, sources at the station told him that management decided to make Sizwe’s departure effective immediately after his on-air announcement.

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“Today he announced, but obviously the contracts at Kaya end in June, and he was supposed to continue doing the show, but these birdies there at Kaya told me that the manager was like, ‘It's immediate effect now.’ So, tomorrow, which is today, he might not be doing the show. And if we didn't do the show, then you know that. Because on the show he said, ‘Yeah, I'm still around. I will see my contract through.’ And then I think after he announced it, it now became immediate effect. I don't know why, how,” Sol Phenduka said.

Sol Phenduka then dropped another bombshell, alleging that DJ Fresh was being lined up to take over the breakfast slot permanently. He also told MacG and celebrity host Bongani Dube that former Kaya 959 managing director Greg Maloka could be returning to the station. Maloka resigned in December 2020 after several female colleagues accused him of sexual misconduct.

“The birdies spoke more. They said it's Fresh who's taking over to do the show. And then the birdies said also, Greg might be coming back,” Sol Phenduka said.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts after Sol Phenduka claims DJ Fresh is heading to Kaya FM

In the comments, social media users weighed in on the rumour that DJ Fresh would be joining Kaya 959.

Here are some of the comments:

@TheKakaramba predicted:

“If Greg is coming back, and Fresh is taking over, then Sol and Mpho are going to be part of that breakfast show, mark my words. We are about to witness the biggest breakfast show on a provincial/regional station.”

@Artybotoman93 asked:

“Fresh has his own radio station with Unathi, how can he go and work at Kaya?”

@SiboYolo questioned:

“Is this why Sizwe was thanking Unathi and Greg? Hebethuna, Unathi already congratulated Tatabo, so what do you mean DJ Fresh is replacing Sizwe?😱😱😱”

Mzansi reacted after Sol Phenduka shared that DJ Fresh would replace Sizwe Dhlomo at Kaya FM. Image: djfreshsa, solphenduka

Source: Instagram

What is DJ Fresh currently doing?

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Fresh and Unathi Nkayi launched 938, also known as 93.8 FM, a community radio station broadcasting out of Johannesburg.

DJ Fresh presents the 938 Fresh Breakfast, weekdays from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM, together with Thato Mataboge and Game Bhovana as the sports/traffic presenter. Apart from the 938 breakfast show, he also presents WAW! What A Week with DJ Fresh, a podcast that premieres on YouTube.

Source: Briefly News