DJ Fresh has officially shared an update on his new radio station, months after announcing it

The radio personality finally gave a date for when he will go live, and fans are looking forward to tuning in

Mzansi showed love to Fresh for launching his own station, and wished him well on the incredible project

DJ Fresh revealed when his radio station will air. Images: DJFreshSA

Source: Twitter

DJ Fresh is getting ready to launch his radio station, and we finally have a date for when that'll be.

DJ Fresh reveals update about his radio station

Months after DJ Fresh revealed that he would be starting his own radio station, we finally have an update on how things are progressing.

The Big Dawg and his team are currently busy with the rollout for their station, 938 Under Construction, and it looks like it's in full swing.

Taking to his social media pages, Fresh said they have been working on what he described as their "passion project," which officially goes live on Mandela Day, 18 July 2025:

"For the past couple of months, we have been busy with a passion project, building a radio station WE would listen to."

Not only that, but the radio personality also gave fans and future listeners a taste of what to expect by allowing them the opportunity to listen to his first show, 938 Fresh Breakfast, for one day only on 1 July, live from Epicure in Rosebank.

Previously, Briefly News shared a clip of Fresh and Unathi Nkayi announcing their new station to the world.

DJ Fresh shared an update on his new radio station with Unathi Nkayi. Image: sourced

Source: Original

Unathi, who was previously fired from Kaya 959, has not been on radio since her drama with Sizwe Dhlomo and the station erupted.

She also features in the pictures on the new station's website, and previously said their station was like no other:

"If you loved the quality of the radio we did, you're gonna love the next level even more. "

DJ Fresh's new radio station, 938, is still under construction. Image: sourced

Source: Original

Here's what fans said about DJ Fresh's announcement

Mzansi is tuning in and is excited about DJ Fresh's new station:

khathaphila showed love to DJ Fresh:

"Congratulations to you and the team, DJ Fresh. We will be sure to tune in."

bisto_20 asked:

"Can't wait! Countrywide or Joburg only?"

AsanteOnBoards was impressed:

"From Epicure, you say? I love it!"

Mzansi tuned into DJ Fresh's new radio station. Image: DJFreshSA

Source: Twitter

Ndlombango quoted DJ Fresh:

"'The Freshman, on the Fresh drive.'"

RealMphoNtho said:

"Sure Khotmane, Lesotho in the house!"

blueman10111 wrote:

"This is excellent, Fresh, I hope you are the owner."

Enn_que wrote:

"I'm very proud of you, Big Dawg."

DJ Fresh reveals why Metro FM fired him

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Fresh's revelation about why he was fired from Metro FM.

In an interview, the radio jockey spoke about his suspension and that he was found guilty by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) for contravening its code of conduct by using an unsavoury word:

"I was fired because I refused to apologise for using the word. I wasn't fired for the word; I was suspended for it."

