Thandeka Tshabalala has taken legal action against her online haters for allegedly spreading misinformation about her

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant approached her lawyers after the constant bashing led to emotional and reputational damage

Her fans rallied in her support, calling out the cyberbullies for their relentless attacks on the media personality; however, the latest development was not without criticism

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Thandeka Tshabalala is taking legal action against her cyberbullies. Images: thandeka_ttshabalala

Source: Instagram

Rising to fame on Big Brother Mzansi comes with a massive spotlight, but for breakout star Thandeka Tshabalala, it has also brought an incredibly dark wave of online warfare. In a fiery development that has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, the popular reality TV star has officially called in her legal team to put an absolute stop to the relentless cyberbullying attacks targeted at her brand.

An official press statement released by her legal representatives on 9 June 2026 pulled back the curtain on the alarming extent of the harassment. The document blew the whistle on highly organised social media campaigns specifically aimed at "damaging the reputation and public image of our client."

According to her lawyers, this was not just standard internet trolling, but an orchestrated hit on her livelihood. The legal team outlined three major pillars of the attack:

A fake Facebook account was created using Thandeka's name, racking up over 60,000 followers in a short space of time

A coordinated WhatsApp group was established to broadcast false and incredibly harmful messages directly to corporate brands associated with the star

Perpetrators launched a barrage of coordinated direct calls, emails, and online commentary to various companies to prevent them from doing business with her

Thandeka Tshabalala's statement noted that social media pages were created to damage her reputation. Image: thandeka_ttshabalala

Source: Instagram

Thandeka’s lawyers slammed the modern culture of internet toxicity, reminding the public that reality TV stars are human beings with real lives and real consequences.

"The coordinators of these malicious campaigns treat public personalities as fictional characters and/or entertainment, rather than human beings. Online harassment affects people's integrity, health, well-being and career development. The abusive conduct against our client appears to be orchestrated rather than individual behaviour. The specific purpose is to interfere with our client's professional relationships. Our client has suffered substantial financial loss and emotional harm."

The legal team explicitly warned the culprits that they are not hiding behind a wall of anonymity. Emphasising that both the Facebook page and the toxic WhatsApp groups are fully traceable through IP address tracking and user identification, they confirmed that the law is coming for them.

"Our client will take appropriate legal steps to deal with these unlawful acts and to stand up to the perpetrators thereof."

Read the statement below.

Social media split over Thandeka Tshabalala's statement

The statement was met with cold resistance from a vocal faction of netizens. Critics hit back, arguing that Thandeka's controversial attitude toward others during her time in the Big Brother Mzansi house has caught up with her.

They went so far as to state that she is entirely undeserving of public sympathy, pointing directly to how she and her fanbase allegedly treated fellow contestants on the show and how they continue to interact with people who challenge her in the real world.

kuttloanoo said:

"Eish, it’s hard to empathise with this one."

stan_fi wrote:

"She and her fans spent the entire after-show berating Multichoice. What did they think would happen? And they said she doesn't want/ need brands, so she'll be fine."

Oratile_Mdingz posted:

"No one tarnished her name. We watched her for 71 days. She’s horrible."

I_am_AmmzY added:

"Her biggest downfall is her stans; they say vile things about other contestants on social media, no brand would want to associate itself with such."

VanessaMaseko21 responded:

"Not a bone of sympathy in me, she did it to herself alongside her minions, and she still continues. Reality kicked in when she saw the man having some traction."

CharleneBu59002 said:

"She deserves it; she thought she was bigger than the program."

Critics argued that Thandeka Tshabalala deserve sympathy due to her attitude. Image: thandeka_ttshabalala

Source: Instagram

Former BBMzansi star received much less money

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Mandla Hlatshwayo, recalling his experience winning the competition.

He revealed that he received much less money than he was supposed to, receiving mixed reactions from the online community.

Source: Briefly News