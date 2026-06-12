March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has fiercely denied rumours that the movement is being bankrolled by big businesses or political parties

The former radio personality revealed she is willing to go public with the anti-illegal immigrants movement's bank statements, claiming their operations are strictly sustained through crowdfunding and merchandise sales

This comes amid mounting questions about who or what could be funding the movement's national operations

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma cleared the air on who funds March and March. Image: ZizinjaAbelungu

Source: Twitter

The financial backing of the March and March movement has come under the microscope, but leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma is shutting down the chatter. Amid mounting pressure and growing calls for the group to reveal who is paying their bills, Ngobese-Zuma has flatly denied claims that businesses or political parties are funding the organisation.

Speaking to IOL on 11 June 2026, a confident Ngobese-Zuma made it clear that she has absolutely nothing to hide when it comes to the movement's financial books.

"Happy to share our bank statements. We are not funded by any political party or business."

According to the leader, the national operations are fueled by the loyalty of their supporters rather than shady backroom deals. She explained that the group relies on a self-sustaining hustle to keep things running smoothly.

The movement primarily raises funds through the sale of branded T-shirts and other products across its social media platforms, as well as direct public donations via crowdfunding on its official website. Beyond their community-led efforts, the group has only ever accepted a single, once-off contribution from a private business, which specifically stepped in to cover the costs of banners for a media briefing.

When pushed to name the mysterious business, however, Ngobese-Zuma kept her lips sealed, explaining that the company specifically requested to stay anonymous.

"They did not want to be identified. They assisted once, and we have not received any more funding from them," she clarified.

The sudden cloud of suspicion regarding the group's finances also dragged in one of their most vocal allies, ActionSA. Rumours have been swirling that the political party might be the driving financial force behind March and March's national footprint.

However, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba quickly squashed the gossip with a reality check. While he proudly confirmed that his party stands side-by-side with the movement's call for the Government of National Unity (GNU) to tackle the issue of undocumented foreign nationals, he made it clear that their support doesn't include cash.

"We do not fund them - we need funding ourselves."

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma clarified that her movement raises funds through the sale of branded T-shirts and crowdfunding, not political parties or businesses. Image: ShweleNgelosi

Source: Twitter

March and March supporters step in

Amid the growing calls for transparency were supporters who encouraged that more attention be focused on the matter at hand.

Pius1564308pius said:

"No need for March & March to open its books to any idiot! Who funds EFF??? Let's start there before we go to March & March!"

Mavendula1 wrote:

"Why are you interested in that? It's disgusting. Focus on March and March, and the real issues they fight for."

SelBoyT added:

"Those funders, if there are any, are true patriots; they love their country."

thabomaphala posted:

"Why worry about funders? Either you're in, or you're out. We move with @Jacinta. Fixing the country is our motive."

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma reacts to Ngizwe Mchunu's apology to Julius Malema

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's reaction to Ngizwe Mchunu finally apologising to Julius Malema.

After months of public slander, followed by several trips to court, the controversial activist humbled himself and released a formal statement apologising to Malema, and Jacinta couldn't be prouder.

Source: Briefly News