March and March members marched through KwaDukuza, calling for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa

Organisation leader Jacinta Ngobese was present during the operation amid ongoing public scrutiny

Cocaine was allegedly recovered during a visit to a suspected drug den alongside police officers

March and March protest in Stanger. Image: @ZaNewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

STANGER- KWAZULU-NATAL -The anti-illegal immigration organisation March and March caused a stir in KwaDukuza, Stanger, on Thursday, 11 June 2026, as members took to the streets calling for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa.

Videos shared on X showed dozens of supporters marching through the town alongside police officers. Demonstrators could be heard chanting slogans against illegal immigration while demanding stricter enforcement of immigration laws.

Leading the march was March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese, who has recently found herself in the spotlight. Ngobese has faced questions and criticism over the organisation's alleged affiliations and rumours surrounding unknown financial backers. Despite the controversy, she has continued to publicly defend the movement and its mission.

Cocaine found in alleged drug den

The operation reportedly extended beyond the streets. According to information circulating online, members of the organisation, accompanied by police officers, went to a suspected drug den in the area. During the raid, cocaine was allegedly recovered. Authorities have not yet released an official statement detailing the outcome of the operation or confirming any arrests.

The march has sparked heated debate on social media. Supporters praised the organisation for taking action against illegal immigration and criminal activity, while critics accused the group of targeting foreign nationals and creating division within communities.

The latest demonstration comes as immigration remains one of South Africa's most debated issues. March and March has gained national attention in recent months through a series of high-profile operations and public campaigns aimed at highlighting concerns around undocumented migration and crime.

View the video of the march here:

KwaDukuza resident at protest shares experience

A KwaDukuza resident who witnessed the protest said tensions appeared to rise at certain points during the march as demonstrators became increasingly vocal about their demands. The resident noted that some protesters were focused on ensuring that the streets would be cleaner once the operation had concluded.

"Things got a bit tense at times because you could see how determined the protesters were. They kept saying they wanted the town to be cleaner and better managed. Maybe now we will finally be able to walk in clean streets," the resident said

Jacinta Ngobese gives marching orders for June 30

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has urged supporters to prepare for a nationwide shutdown planned for 30 June, while calling for peaceful and lawful protest action. Speaking in Durban on 10 June 2026, she warned protesters against looting, violence, or attacking individuals, arguing that any unrest would undermine the group's message and attract international criticism. Ngobese-Zuma said the organisation's focus was on illegal immigration and what it views as its impact on local communities. She reiterated calls for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa. The activist also used the gathering to address claims that she is linked to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party because of her surname. Ngobese-Zuma dismissed the allegations, maintaining that her activism and the work of March and March are independent of any political party.

A March and March protest. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

SAPS defends anti-illegal immigration protests

Previously, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal have denied that anti-illegal immigration protests in the province spiralled into violence. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda spoke ahead of the 30 June shutdown planned by March and March. Netshiunda said that the police managed to contain all of the anti-illegal immigration marches. He added that uniformed members have been called in to assist the Public Order Policing unit to manage the protests. Netshiunda added that the province experienced too many marches happening at the same time, and this facilitated the need for more units.

Source: Briefly News