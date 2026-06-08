Protesters in Boksburg defied President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for calm and held another anti-illegal immigration march

They targeted a logistics company, demanding the dismissal of foreign workers

Organisers criticised government action on immigration, calling the president’s address “talk shows,” while police monitored the peaceful demonstration

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March and March protesters in the East Rand. Images: @MoyaProf/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - Protesters in Boksburg ignored President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for South Africans not to take immigration matters into their own hands and staged another anti-illegal immigration march on Monday, 8 June 2026.

A large group of demonstrators marched from Benoni Hostel to a logistics company in Boksburg, demanding that foreign nationals employed there be dismissed. Activists from Daveyton, Actonville, Etwatwa, KwaThema, Wattville and Benoni joined the protest.

Protesters want foreign nationals out of Boksburg company

According to Eyewitness News, the demonstration took place less than a day after Ramaphosa addressed the nation on immigration and warned against lawlessness. The president said that dealing with undocumented migrants is the responsibility of the state and its institutions.

However, organisers said they were not satisfied with the government's response. One organiser, who said he was representing truck drivers, insisted that companies should stop hiring foreign nationals, arguing that driving is not a scarce skill in South Africa.

View video from EWN here:

Criticism of Ramaphosa's address

March and March leader Nkosikhona 'Phakelumthakathi' Ndabandaba said the government did not have the capacity to properly check whether businesses were complying with immigration laws. He claimed the march was intended to show authorities which companies they should focus their efforts.

He, along with fellow leader Ngizwe Mchunu, also criticised Ramaphosa's address, describing it as political "talk shows" that South Africans were tired of hearing. They argued that government should move faster to address illegal immigration and employment concerns.

The march comes amid growing frustration among some communities over undocumented migration, despite government assurances that tougher action and faster deportation processes are being implemented. Police monitored the demonstration, which remained peaceful.

Ramaphosa promised tough action against employers hiring undocumented foreigners

During his address to the nation yesterday, President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to crack down on companies that hire undocumented foreign nationals, saying tougher penalties are on the way for employers who break immigration laws. This comes as the June 30 deadline nears, when anti-illegal immigration movements have called for mass protest action against the presence of undocumented foreign nationals in the country. The president said this practice not only exploits workers but also affects efforts to create fair job opportunities for South Africans. Employers found in violation face imprisonment and up to a R100,000 fine.

The leaders of the anti-illegal immigration movement. Image: @visse_ss/X

Source: Twitter

Ramaphosa: "South Africans are not xenophobic"

Previously, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has insisted that South Africans are not xenophobic. The South African president made the comments at a press conference following talks with his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto, on 2-3 June 2026. During the press conference, Ramaphosa insisted that South Africans didn’t have an issue with citizens from other African countries and want to live peacefully with other African nations.

Source: Briefly News