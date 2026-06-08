President Cyril Ramaphosa says employers who hire undocumented foreign nationals will face tougher penalties, including possible jail time

He accused some companies of exploiting undocumented workers by paying them below the minimum wage while undermining job opportunities for South Africans

The announcement forms part of the government's wider immigration crackdown, which includes increased workplace inspections and faster deportation processes

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President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to crack down on companies that hire undocumented foreign nationals, saying tougher penalties are on the way for employers who break immigration laws.

This comes as the June 30 deadline nears, when anti-illegal immigration movements have called for mass protest action against the presence of undocumented foreign nationals in the country.

What did the President say?

Speaking during a national address on Sunday, 7 June 2026, Ramaphosa said some businesses hire undocumented workers because they can pay them less than the legal minimum wage and take advantage of their vulnerable situation.

The president said this practice not only exploits workers but also affects efforts to create fair job opportunities for South Africans.

"We are going to increase the penalties, including imprisonment, for employers who violate the Immigration Act," Ramaphosa said.

He added that companies found guilty should not be allowed to simply pay a fine and continue employing undocumented foreign nationals.

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Government details plans to tackle illegal immigration

The announcement forms part of the government's broader plan to tackle illegal immigration and strengthen enforcement of immigration and labour laws.

As part of the plan, authorities will increase inspections at businesses suspected of employing undocumented workers. The Department of Employment and Labour has also begun recruiting 10,000 labour inspectors to help enforce workplace regulations across the country. They will also be imposing fines of up to R100,000 per worker that they find is in the country illegally.

Plans to tighten border control and speed up immigration cases

Ramaphosa said government departments, including Home Affairs, the Border Management Authority and the South African Police Service, will intensify efforts to identify and deport undocumented foreign nationals living in South Africa illegally.

The president also announced plans to establish dedicated immigration courts to speed up deportation processes and improve the handling of immigration-related cases.

The government's strategy includes tighter border security, anti-corruption measures within the immigration system, and possible new laws introducing employment quotas for documented foreign nationals in certain sectors.

Ramaphosa said government would continue working with African countries and regional bodies to address the root causes of migration while maintaining law and order within South Africa.

Anti-illegal immigration protest. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa speaks on illegal immigration during SONA

In related news, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed illegal immigration and border security at the centre of the government’s agenda, announcing a series of interventions during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on12 February 2026. Addressing the nation from Cape Town, Ramaphosa said illegal immigration continues to pose a threat to South Africa’s security, stability and economic progress. He stressed that while the government will intensify efforts to curb undocumented migration, it will do so in a manner that respects constitutional rights.

President says South Africans are not xenophobic

Previously, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa has insisted that South Africans are not xenophobic. The South African president made the comments at a press conference following talks with his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto. The Kenyan president was embarking on a three-day visit to South Africa from 3 June to 5 June 2026. Ramaphosa insisted that South Africans didn’t have an issue with citizens from other African countries and that they want to live peacefully with other African nations.

Source: Briefly News