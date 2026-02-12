President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a major border security overhaul during the State of the Nation Address in Cape Town on 12 February 2026

Ramaphosa warned that illegal immigration poses a risk to South Africa’s security and economic stability

He announced that the government will prioritise funding for border infrastructure, technology and personnel, including the hiring of 10,000 labour inspectors

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed illegal immigration and border security at the centre of the government’s agenda, announcing a series of interventions during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday night,12 February 2026.

Addressing the nation from Cape Town, Ramaphosa said illegal immigration continues to pose a threat to South Africa’s security, stability and economic progress. He stressed that while the government will intensify efforts to curb undocumented migration, it will do so in a manner that respects constitutional rights.

“Illegal immigration continues to pose a risk to our security, stability and economic progress. We will address this problem while ensuring the fundamental rights of every person in this country are upheld and protected,” he said.

Border security funding prioritised

The President announced that funding for border security will be prioritised, with investments directed towards infrastructure, technology and personnel. Key border posts will be redeveloped through public-private partnerships, while the electronic travel authorisation system will be extended to all international airports.

Ramaphosa said technology is already playing a greater role in safeguarding the country’s borders, with drones being deployed along the borderline to enhance surveillance and monitoring.

Increased crackdown on immigration violations

In a bid to tighten enforcement within the country, the President said the South African Police Service, the Department of Home Affairs and labour inspectors will collaborate more closely to crack down on violations of immigration laws.

He also warned employers against hiring undocumented foreign nationals, stating that those who fail to comply with the law will face consequences. To strengthen oversight, the government plans to recruit 10,000 labour inspectors this year.

No tolerance for lawlessness or xenophobia

Ramaphosa further condemned acts of vigilantism and violence directed at foreign nationals, making it clear that unlawful conduct will not be tolerated.

“We will not tolerate violence and acts of lawlessness directed at foreign nationals. No foreign nationals should be unlawfully barred from accessing public facilities, including health facilities and schools,” he said.

Outside Parliament, ANC national executive committee member Nomvula Mokonyane echoed the need for a stronger response to immigration-related challenges. She emphasised the importance of a criminal justice system that does not tolerate crimes such as building hijackings and the sale of stolen or expired goods.

The President’s remarks come amid heightened public debate over immigration, service delivery pressures and crime, with the government seeking to balance enforcement with the protection of human rights.

'Don't resort to vigilante acts, says Ramaphosa

In related news, President Cyril Ramaphosa previously called on South Africans not to resort to vigilante acts against illegal immigrants. The president appealed while answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, 6 November 2025. Ramaphosa fielded numerous questions about the impact of illegal migration on State services during the proceedings.

He further said that while it was justifiable that South Africans were concerned, they could not resort to vigilante acts. He added that attempting to remove foreign nationals from health care facilities was un-South African and gave the country a bad name.

Ramaphosa slammed for illegal immigration comments

Previously, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa had landed in hot water for his remarks on illegal immigration. Ramaphosa said that one of the most dangerous narratives today is the weaponisation of migration. He called for a rejection of xenophobia in all its forms.

He said that migration must not be seen as a threat. South Africans strongly disagreed with his remarks in light of the current illegal immigration crisis brought on by the country's porous borders.

