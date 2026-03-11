A tense parliamentary clash erupted between Fadiel Adams and Dereleen James

WESTERN CAPE, CAPE TOWN - A tense exchange broke out between Fadiel Adams and Dereleen James during a parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee meeting on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, after a disagreement over questioning and speaking time.

Fadiel Adams and Dereleen James clash at Ad Hoc

The clash occurred while members were discussing issues relating to the PKTT and accommodation arrangements, including references to locations such as Umhlanga Rocks and the Oyster Box in KwaZulu-Natal. During the exchange, James accused Adams of derailing the discussion as he attempted to raise a point. Adams responded that he was trying to complete his argument and asked for time to respond, arguing that members could not speak for several minutes and expect a response in only a few seconds.

The discussion became increasingly heated as both MPs spoke over each other. Adams objected to what he described as shouting, telling James not to speak to him in that manner. At one point during the argument, Adams made a remark saying the only woman who shouts at him is the one he sleeps with, prompting reactions from members in the meeting. Calls were made for the participants to calm down, and the exchange briefly halted the proceedings.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the heated exchange.

@LammBoz said:

"Is he coming to the Madlanga Commission?"

@Waltz42747233 said:

"He thinks arrogance will save him."

@Sloja said:

"Adams out here fighting crime AND setting relationship boundaries in the same breath."

@oseabi1 said:

"Adams was right here. This lady has been screaming at witnesses and getting away with it; she is emotionally immature."

@kayizit said:

"I love Fadiel Adam's straightforwardness, which doesn't mince his words and is knowledgeable."

