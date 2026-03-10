Sizwe Dhlomo recently weighed in on a famous adult content site being restricted in several states

Responding to an online user's reaction to the news, Sizwe was clearly baffled and asked for more information on the apparent shutdown

It wasn't long before Sol Phenduka was dragged into the discussion, with fans jokingly suggesting that the podcaster would be the best source of news

Sizwe Dhlomo's curiosity about an adult content site placed Sol Phenduka in the firing line. Images: sizwedhlomo/ Instagram, Solphendukaa/ Twitter

Sizwe Dhlomo joined the discussion surrounding the apparent shutdown of a popular adult content site.

Known for his polarised opinions, the veteran broadcaster responded to a viral post from an X user in Texas. The user had celebrated their own "purity," boasting that they were so disconnected from the platform in question that they hadn't even realised it had been restricted in their state.

Joining the discussion on 10 March 2026, the Kaya FM host was baffled and admitted to being completely out of the loop regarding the platform's sudden exit from several regions. He asked:

"Only finding out as I’m reading this now. What happened?"

This comes after the site was officially restricted in 23 US states and three countries, namely Australia, France, and the UK, on 9 March.

As reported by PC Mag, the shutdown follows the rollout of new age-verification mandates aimed at child safety. These laws require platforms to verify the age of their users before allowing them to view sensitive content.

Meanwhile, South Africa has not been reported to be part of the shutdown. Sizwe's post garnered thousands of impressions and ignited a debate surrounding the restriction, and his friend, Sol Phenduka, found himself in the firing line, with fans wasting no time in making him the centre of the joke.

See Sizwe Dhlomo's post below.

Mzansi fires shots at Sol Phenduka

It wasn't long before Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka was included in the discussion; however, it wasn't for his famous puns and insightful commentary. Many users alluded to Phenduka's previous admission of having downloaded adult content using his work computer as an intern.

During the earlier episode of Podcast and Chill, Sol admitted that he had "more than a terabyte" of content and foolishly saved it all in a folder with the name of a famous adult content creator, later getting caught.

Social media users wasted no time in pointing Sizwe toward his former colleague, jokingly suggesting that Phenduka was the go-to expert for any updates on the platform's status, given the long-standing jokes about his apparent extensive knowledge of the internet’s darker corners.

Sol Phenduka was roasted years following his admission to downloading tonnes of adult content. Image: Solphendukaa

zobaphi4 said:

"Ask Sol, he definitely knows why."

MazelTov_3 threw shade at Sol Phenduka:

"Ask @Solphendukaa, he had 1 terabyte of downloads."

JackDevero added:

"He’s lying. Ask Sol, he’ll tell you."

MatyBongani trolled:

"@sol downloaded all their stuff."

Watch Sol Phenduka's video below.

