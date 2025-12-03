On Tuesday, 2 December 2025, Prince Kaybee shared the abuse he endured as a child and how that shaped his views on sex and intimacy

He acknowledged that his past behaviour hurt people and that intimacy might never make sense to him

In the comments, Prince Kaybee addressed Cyan Boujee's claims that he had leaked a private video of them, while others applauded him for being vulnerable and sharing his story

Prince Kaybee shared that he was abused as a child. Image: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Award-winning producer and DJ Prince Kaybee candidly opened up about why he struggles to maintain romantic relationships.

The Fetch Your Life hitmaker has been vulnerable with his fans, especially on X (Twitter), following the passing of his mom. While he has openly shared his struggle with grief, Prince Kaybee, who has been labelled a playboy, shared that he has been abused as a child and how that affected his relationship with sex.

In a lengthy post on X on Tuesday, 2 December, the musician shared that he has been going to therapy.

“I think sex is whack. From being molested as a child to now being an adult with numerous therapy visits, I can tell you that I might have been having it for the wrong reasons. With all the internal issues I had growing up, I became rich and famous. Suddenly, I had access to sex with anyone I wished; that was the beginning of a monsoon of a life,” Prince Kaybee said.

Contrary to popular belief, Prince Kaybee shared that he does not have a lot of sex because it requires compromise, meaning he has to engage when the other person wants, not just when he wants.

He shared that he avoids sex because he doesn’t like the idea of engaging out of obligation or compromise, and that his past trauma makes this dynamic extremely uncomfortable for both him and his partners.

Prince Kaybee shared that he struggles with emotional vulnerability because of his past trauma. He explained that when someone shows him care or affection, it unsettles him, and instead of reciprocating, he instinctively pushes them away. The post was captioned:

“My relationship with sex is also defined by how I get uncomfortable when shown compassion. I repel any form of love because I am fine without it, and in most cases, when people have sex, they say they make love, love being something that makes me uncomfortable with how it's defined in modern times. I am a psychopath, I feel less❤️, what you see out there is a distorted understanding of who I really am, but I am not going to fight it, your truth, your rules❤️”

Prince Kaybee acknowledged the damage caused by his past behaviour, and that he has made peace with the fact that he may never understand real intimacy.

Read the post below:

SA reacts as Prince Kaybee opens up about childhood abuse

In the comments, several social media users applauded Prince Kaybee for sharing his story. In the comments, Prince Kaybee also addressed Cyan Boujee's claims that he leaked a private video involving both of them.

Here are some of the comments:

@njaps12 applauded:

“Being able to narrate it to this much, man, you are doing fine psychologically 🤝🏾 I think as time progresses, you will be able to have a different view around it. But so far, it seems you have made remarkable progress, as you can talk about it openly. 🙌🏾”

When social media user @Ntokii012 asked who initiated things between him and Cyan, Prince Kaybee responded:

“Not sure”

In another response to social media user @father_steezz, Prince Kaybee denied that he had a video of himself floating around the internet.

@KingDubeIV critiqued:

“A bit of oversharing, don't you think🤔? Some things are better left to the therapy sessions 🤷‍♂️?”

@STARR_411 said:

"Thank you for being this honest. It’s crazy how childhood experiences shape our relationship with intimacy without us even realising it. Healing isn’t linear, but the awareness you have now is already powerful. 🫶"

Mzansi reacted after Prince Kaybee opened up about his struggles with intimacy. Image: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee reacts to disturbing GBV incident

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee weighed in on a viral, unsettling video depicting a gender-based violence (GBV) incident where a woman was assaulting a man.

His response added a controversial layer to the ongoing, high-profile anti-GBV movement and the conversation surrounding violence in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News