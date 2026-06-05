Robert Marawa appears to have chosen silence as social media discusses his relationship with his former partner and the mother of his child, Zoe Mthiyane

This comes after the actress shared private details about their relationship, including a bombshell about what truly led to them calling it quits

Meanwhile, as he seemingly distances himself from the conversation, Lebo M entered the chat, sharing insight into the couple's apparent co-parenting struggles as well as his own issues with Zoe

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Robert Marawa chose silence after Zoe Mthiyane and Lebo M aired his dirty laundry. Images: Zalebs/ Twitter, robert_marawa, thereallebo_m/ Instagram

Source: UGC

While social media continues to buzz over the explosive relationship drama involving actress Zoe Mthiyane, sports broadcasting giant Robert Marawa has chosen a path of absolute silence.

As netizen debates rage across platforms, Marawa has neither addressed Mthiyane nor his long-standing rival Lebo M publicly. Instead, the seasoned anchor remains strictly focused on his professional life, updating his social media feeds solely with posts regarding his daily sports desk duties.

Marawa’s decision to distance himself from the noise comes on the heels of a highly publicised interview on 3 June 2026, where Mthiyane discussed the private details of their past romance, sharing both the good and the bad of their time together.

The red flag that ended the relationship

Reflecting on her time with Marawa, with whom she shares a son, the former Generations actress recalled how warmly his family initially welcomed her into their home.

However, she revealed that the foundation of their relationship completely crumbled due to what she revealed was a massive red flag: Marawa's failure to protect her during moments of familial tension.

Recalling the exact moment she "lost all respect" for the father of her child, Mthiyane described a tense family meeting where she desperately needed her partner to intervene.

"There was a meeting we had, and I looked over to him as the leader, and I saw him tilt his head," she admitted, pointing to that silent gesture as the turning point that permanently changed how she looked at him.

Zoe Mthiyane claims she lost all respect for Robert Marawa when he failed to stand up for her and protect her from his family. Images: Zoe_Mthiyane/ Twitter, robert_marawa/ Instagram

Source: UGC

See Robert Marawa's latest social media updates below.

Lebo M enters the chat

Marawa's personal life became even more complicated when The Lion King composer Lebo M entered the conversation. During her interview, Mthiyane labelled her relationship with the Grammy-winning producer as "toxic."

Wasting absolutely no time, Lebo M visited the exact same podcast the very next day to counter her claims, but he quickly redirected his fury toward Marawa.

During his sit-down, Lebo M openly aired Marawa’s private financial business, claiming that despite his fame and perceived wealth, the sports anchor was only paying a meagre R2,500 in monthly child support for his son with Mthiyane.

Lebo M emphasised that he maintained strict boundaries regarding his own wealth, stating he did not want the child support money he provided for his own children to be used to fund another man’s household. He further insinuated that after Mthiyane witnessed the substantial amount of financial support he sent for their child, she immediately took Marawa to court to demand an increase in his monthly allowance.

According to reports from mid-2015, Mthiyane originally dragged Marawa to court demanding R29,900 in monthly child support. Her extensive list of expenses included R2,500 for a private driver, R2,450 for groceries, and R1,625 for their son's wardrobe. At the time, court documents published by News24 exposed Marawa's monthly income as sitting at a staggering R300,000.

Lebo M claimed Robert Marawa paid R2,500 in child support after previously accusing him of being a deadbeat dad. Images: thereallebo_m, robert_marawa

Source: Instagram

What happened between Lebo M and Robert Marawa?

The latest public call-out adds another fiery chapter to the feud between the two men. According to Lebo M, the bad blood stems back to Marawa’s memoir, Gqimm Shelele: The Robert Marawa Story, in which the broadcaster claimed that Lebo M and Mthiyane had previously attempted to extort R30,000 from him.

What followed was a long, brewing silent war. However, the truce was shattered in April when Lebo M aggressively revisited the scandal. The music mogul publicly insulted Marawa using incredibly colourful language and accusing the veteran broadcaster of being a deadbeat dad.

The composer also challenged Mthiyane and Marawa to join him in the studio for a joint interview, hoping a face-to-face discussion between the three of them would clear the air and end the ongoing family drama for good.

Despite the heavy accusations, financial exposure, and public scrutiny being thrown his way, Marawa’s silence suggests he has no intention of feeding into the media circus, leaving his exes to battle it out in the court of public opinion.

Zoe Mthiyane claims she warned Lebo M's ex-wife

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Zoe Mthiyane's claims that she had warned one of Lebo M's ex-wives about him.

During an explosive interview, the former Generations actress revealed that she tried to show the former Mrs Morake the light, having previously dated the controversial composer; sadly, she allegedly ignored the warning.

Source: Briefly News