Mel Viljoen faced a harsh reality check from the Afrikaans community after she reached out to express how much she missed them while detained in America

Social media users wasted no time dragging the infamous reality TV star, with many revisiting her past controversies

The brutal backlash follows the arrest of Mel and her husband, Peet Viljoen, in Florida for their alleged involvement in an organised shoplifting ring

Mel Viljoen's attempt to connect with the Afrikaans community backfired. Image: melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

Controversial reality TV personality and businesswoman Mel Viljoen found herself at the centre of a brutal social media storm. This comes after she attempted to extend an olive branch to her fellow South Africans during an interview, only to be met with fierce rejection from the very audience she hoped to win over.

Speaking on Goeiemôre Good Morning on 4 June 2026, Mel addressed her sudden departure to America, her ongoing legal woes, and her true feelings about home. However, the Afrikaans community she claimed to long for wasted no time dragging her mercilessly across social platforms, making it clear that the feeling is definitely not mutual.

Mel Viljoen missed fellow Afrikaners

Despite once being held by immigration authorities in the United States while their theft case was being investigated, Mel tried to strike an emotional chord with viewers back home.

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“I love South Africa. I missed the Afrikaners."

The interview took an even tenser turn when the host referenced widespread public claims that the couple originally fled South Africa because of Peet’s deeply problematic racial commentary.

Peet, who remained behind bars, has previously faced severe public backlash for making derogatory remarks about Black South Africans, where he openly alluded to them being corrupt and criminals.

Briefly News reported on the businessman, explaining that his remarks were backed by widespread news reports.

"If I said black people steal, that's what I saw in the news. Every black man who commits murder, for example, I see in the media."

In a telephonic interview, the deputy chairperson of the Legal Practice Council, Dr Llewellyn Curlewis, informed Viljoen that he is now persona non grata in South Africa due to his racist statements on social media.

When confronted with these allegations, Mel fiercely defended her partner.

“My husband has a good heart,” she insisted.

Despite her efforts to fix their image, the interview only made the public dislike them more. Now, between fighting criminal charges abroad and facing rejection from back home, Mel Viljoen's PR rescue mission has completely backfired.

Watch Mel Viljoen's interview below.

Afrikaans community reacts to Mel Viljoen's interview

Mel Viljoen's interview did little to help her; instead, it sparked fresh backlash from the exact same community that she was desperately trying to connect with.

Rene Morgan Entres said:

"Who the hell cares what she is doing? She must be jailed."

Ansie Lundt de Lange reacted to Mel Viljoen's interview:

"No remorse, and still full of herself and her name brands. You are and always will be a thief."

Debbie Oberholzer wrote:

"Oh, she's full of herself. And no shame in her."

Ronel Rossouw posted:

"And she keeps talking nonsense and lying, supposedly 'NEW MEL,' a fox changes hair, not strings. Just go back to the USA, Trump will sort you out."

Mel Viljoen was dragged by the Afrikaans community after claiming she missed them. Image: melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

Mel Viljoen pens emotional messages to husband

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Mel Viljoen's emotional tribute to her husband, Peet, who remains behind bars.

Days after her return to South Africa, the businesswoman expressed her longing for her hubby, sharing throwback photos from their moments together.

Source: Briefly News