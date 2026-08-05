Witness Drushantha Ramsamy testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on 5 August 2026 about instructions allegedly given by Adv Andrea Johnson

Ramsamy claimed Johnson directed that National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola be kept in the dark about an IDAC investigation

The testimony names Portfolio Committee on Policing members Adams, James, and Cameron as figures aware of aspects of the investigation

Fannie Masemola was allowed to lie in Parliament. Images: Emmanuel Croset /AFP and Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — A witness at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has testified that former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson instructed her team to conceal an active investigation from National Police Commissioner-General Fannie Masemola, then allow him to appear before Parliament uninformed.

According to SABC News, Drushantha Ramsamy delivered the testimony in Pretoria on 5 August 2026, detailing what he described as a deliberate strategy to entrap the Commissioner.

Ramsamy, reading from paragraph 19 of his statement, told the commission that Johnson explicitly said General Masemola should not be told about the investigation. According to Ramsamy, Johnson stated that Masemola was due to appear before the Portfolio Committee on Policing and that the team should "let him lie at the Portfolio Committee."

Johnson allegedly wanted Masemola caught in a lie

Ramsamy told the commission she understood the reasoning: IDAC was engaged in discussions with certain Portfolio Committee members who were already aware of elements of the investigation. Masemola, kept ignorant of those details, would then contradict what those members already knew, effectively being caught in a false statement before Parliament.

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The presiding commissioner sought clarification on which committee members were involved, with Ramsamy confirming that those known to him at the time were Mr Adams, Ms James, and Mr Cameron.

Masemola's arrest under scrutiny

The testimony forms part of broader proceedings examining the conduct of Johnson, who faces allegations of improperly engineering Masemola's arrest, awarded to Medicare24, a company linked to Vusimuzi Matlala, who faces attempted murder charges. Masemola's case has since come under review following those allegations against Johnson.

Watch the Madlanga Commission testimony as it aired live on SABC News:

Andrea Johnson blasts Madlanga Commission

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Johnson's leaked phone call, revealing her candid views on the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and its commissioners. The implications of her remarks raise serious questions about the integrity of the commission and the conduct of its proceedings.

Source: Briefly News