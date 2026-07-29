Justice Madlanga Joint Corruption Trial Was Designed to Taint Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola
- Advocate Madlanga challenged witness Johnson on why General Masemola was bundled into the Matlala corruption case despite facing no fraud charges
- Madlanga argued the public would not distinguish Masemola's PFMA charges from the surrounding corruption trial, damaging his reputation
- Johnson accepted that Masemola faces trial prejudice but denied the prosecution deliberately set out to embarrass the police commissioner
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SOUTH AFRICA — Advocate Madlanga has argued before a court that placing Police Commissioner-General Fannie Masemola in the same trial as individuals charged with fraud and corruption was a deliberate move intended to damage his public image.
According to News24, the argument was raised during proceedings examining whether Masemola's statutory charges under the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) should remain joined with the wider Matlala corruption case. Madlanga questioned witness Andrea Johnson on the decision to consolidate Masemola's PFMA charges with those of the accused facing serious fraud and corruption counts. Masemola was subsequently suspended.
Why Masemola was lumped into the corruption trial
Madlanga also argued that ordinary members of the public would be unable to separate Masemola's distinct statutory offences from the broader corruption narrative surrounding the case, effectively leaving the commissioner falsely associated with graft in the public mind.
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While Madlanga acknowledged that Masemola is not without fault regarding the charges he does face, he maintained that the bundling of the matters appeared calculated to tarnish the police commissioner's standing rather than serve any legitimate prosecutorial purpose.
Johnson defends original prosecutorial decision
Johnson conceded that Masemola does suffer prejudice as a result of being tried alongside the corruption accused, and agreed that his matter ought to be separated from the rest of the case. However, Johnson rejected the suggestion that prosecutors acted with any intention to embarrass the commissioner.
He explained that the original decision to combine the cases stemmed from the complex and interrelated nature of the corruption evidence, though he acknowledged that the arrangement had created negative optics for Masemola. The proceedings form part of a broader examination of how charges related to the Matlala corruption matter were structured and whether the current trial configuration is fair to all accused involved.
Madlanga Commission pursues criminal charges after anonymous witness's name leaked, SA wants justice
Andre Johnson faces perjury calls
In a related article, Briefly News reported on the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption head, Andrea Johnson, who is facing potential perjury charges following contradictions in her testimony to Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee and the Madlanga Commission. The developments raise serious questions about accountability within South Africa's legal framework and could lead to significant repercussions for Johnson and her role in combating corruption.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za