"Which Store?": SA Shopper Wins a Hyundai After Buying a Bottle of Gordon's Gin for R159.99 in Video
- A South African shopper walked away with a brand-new Hyundai after purchasing a 750ml bottle of Gordon's Gin at a shopping mall
- The R159.99 bottle of gin triggered a surprise win that turned into a full celebration inside the mall, with crowds cheering and balloons waving
- The TikTok video of the moment went viral, with South Africans sharing their own plans to head to the shops for a bottle
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A South African shopper had no idea a single bottle of gin would change their day entirely. On 2 June 2026, a video captured inside a shopping mall near a Capitec Bank branch showed a couple being escorted through cheering crowds, with onlookers dancing and waving balloons in celebration.
The reason for all the excitement? A 750ml bottle of Gordon's Gin bought for R159.99 had just won the customer a brand-new Hyundai. On-screen text in the TikTok clip confirmed what had happened, reading:
"A customer bought a 750ml bottle of Gordon's Gin costing R159.99 and won a Hyundai congratulations."
The festive atmosphere inside the mall made it clear this was no ordinary shopping trip.
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View the TikTok video below:
Mzansi Reacts to the Lucky Shopper
South Africans flooded the comments section on @mantsh1666's TikTok with jokes, plans and pure shock:
@ondekakhanyile asked:
"Which store?"
@Given Mathabela said:
"Utshwala can change your life" ("Alcohol can change your life")
One anonymous commenter joked:
"He should sell the car and buy 50 bottles then he'll win 50 cars 😭"
@〽️akayla wrote:
"Sek'mele ngiyothenga iGordons manje, eish 😭😭😭" ("I need to go buy Gordon's right now, eish")
@Desirekhoza added:
"Imagine sending someone to go and buy you Gordons, then boom that person won a car 😂😂😂😂"
@LindaB closed it out perfectly:
"It was not going to happen if it was a bottle of water 😭😭😭"
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.