A South African shopper walked away with a brand-new Hyundai after purchasing a 750ml bottle of Gordon's Gin at a shopping mall

The R159.99 bottle of gin triggered a surprise win that turned into a full celebration inside the mall, with crowds cheering and balloons waving

The TikTok video of the moment went viral, with South Africans sharing their own plans to head to the shops for a bottle

They were celebrated as they walked into the mall. Image: @mantsh1666

Source: UGC

A South African shopper had no idea a single bottle of gin would change their day entirely. On 2 June 2026, a video captured inside a shopping mall near a Capitec Bank branch showed a couple being escorted through cheering crowds, with onlookers dancing and waving balloons in celebration.

The reason for all the excitement? A 750ml bottle of Gordon's Gin bought for R159.99 had just won the customer a brand-new Hyundai. On-screen text in the TikTok clip confirmed what had happened, reading:

"A customer bought a 750ml bottle of Gordon's Gin costing R159.99 and won a Hyundai congratulations."

The festive atmosphere inside the mall made it clear this was no ordinary shopping trip.

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View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi Reacts to the Lucky Shopper

South Africans flooded the comments section on @mantsh1666's TikTok with jokes, plans and pure shock:

@ondekakhanyile asked:

"Which store?"

@Given Mathabela said:

"Utshwala can change your life" ("Alcohol can change your life")

One anonymous commenter joked:

"He should sell the car and buy 50 bottles then he'll win 50 cars 😭"

@〽️akayla wrote:

"Sek'mele ngiyothenga iGordons manje, eish 😭😭😭" ("I need to go buy Gordon's right now, eish")

@Desirekhoza added:

"Imagine sending someone to go and buy you Gordons, then boom that person won a car 😂😂😂😂"

@LindaB closed it out perfectly:

"It was not going to happen if it was a bottle of water 😭😭😭"

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Source: Briefly News