An X user posted a photo of veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi's casket at his funeral in Polokwane, commenting on the coffin's affordability

The post drew sharp reactions from Mzansi, with opinions split between defending the family's choice and questioning the burial arrangements

One social media user estimated the dome-style casket could cost between R35K and R50K, pushing back on claims it was cheap

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A picture of Seputla Sebogodi’s coffin fuelled reactions. Image: seputlasebogodi_official

Source: Instagram

Seputla Sebogodi's final send-off at the Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane, Limpopo has become a talking point on social media, after a photo of the veteran actor's casket sparked a heated online debate. X user @Setsibakax shared the image on Saturday, 25 July 2026, captioning it:

"This casket is cheap and affordable Rip Sputla. 🕊️"

See the post below:

Sebogodi, one of South Africa's most celebrated television actors, passed away on the evening of 15 July 2026 from complications linked to diabetes. Mourners gathered in Polokwane to pay their last respects to the beloved star, whose decades-long career made him a household name across Mzansi.

Mzansi reacts to Seputla Sebogodi's casket

The post ignited strong and varied responses, with some defending the family's decision while others raised eyebrows about the burial location and funeral arrangements.

Here are some of the comments:

@mphobenni pushed back on the "cheap" label entirely, writing:

"That is a premium dome-style casket and with the funeral home they used, price might be ranging from between R35K-50K so that's a reasonable."

@Pretty1_Vezi offered a practical perspective:

"Cheap for a casket is good. After the funeral the family has to live."

@SmellSour was dismissive of the debate altogether:

"Do you specialize in casket pricing? Which price range gets a person to heaven? Or one that get a person to rest in peace?"

@Zamagebe_21175 kept focus on what mattered:

"As long as he will rest in peace, that's all that matters 😭🕊️"

@sile_siba took a different angle:

"If he couldn't afford amabayi bayi why would you buy such for him..give the children that Money."

@silentical made a darker claim:

"Who are trying to impress with expensive coffin? Undertakers go back and dig those coffins at night and re use them."

@TshephoSes raised a separate concern about the burial site:

"Still can't believe that he's being dumped in Polokwane when he could be buried +/-30KM away from town with his ancestors."

Mzansi reacted to a picture of Seputla Sebogodi’s coffin. Image: seputlasebogodi_official

Source: Instagram

Seputla Sebogodi’s sister shades his mysterious wife

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a video from Seputla Sebogodi's funeral captured his sister Mary Kau delivering a pointed message to his supposed widow at the cemetery.

The moment came amid reports that the late Generations actor's wife had taken full control of the funeral, sidelining the family.

Source: Briefly News