Seputla Sebogodi’s Family Confirms Late Actor’s Funeral Plans Amid Reported Burial Dispute
- Seputla Sebogodi's family broke its silence after reports of a dispute over the late actor's funeral arrangements surfaced
- A woman claiming to be Sebogodi's wife reportedly clashed with his family over where the Generations star should be buried
- The family spokesperson addressed the controversy as memorial services were set to begin in Pretoria
Seputla Sebogodi's family has spoken out after speculation about a burial dispute threatened to overshadow the late actor's final farewell.
Reports had been circulating that a woman claiming to be Sebogodi's wife was pushing to handle his funeral arrangements independently, leaving his family out of the process entirely. The tension reportedly centred on where the beloved Generations star would be laid to rest. His family had planned to bury him at his ancestral home in Ga-Mothapo, but his wife of six months allegedly insisted on Silicon Cemetery in Polokwane instead, a revelation that quickly ignited debate online.
Seputla Sebogodi's family shuts down dispute claims
On 23 July 2026, DailySUN reported that family spokesperson Thomani Makwerela, who also represents Sebogodi's children, firmly dismissed the speculation. He confirmed that memorial services in both Pretoria and Polokwane would proceed exactly as originally planned, and that the late actor's children would be the ones responsible for laying their father to rest.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Seputla will be buried by his kids. The memorial and funeral services are still going ahead as planned."
Sebogodi passed away on 15 July 2026 at the age of 63, following complications related to diabetes. A gospel singer and acclaimed actor, he was widely celebrated for his versatility across television and theatre. His most iconic role was that of the scheming Kenneth Mashaba on Generations, a character that cemented his place in South African pop culture.
Following news of his passing, tributes poured in from fans and colleagues across social media, with many reflecting on the depth of his contribution to the arts.
His first memorial service took place at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria on Thursday, 23 July, starting at 09:00. A second memorial is scheduled for Friday, 24 July, at Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane, running from 12:00 to 18:00, before his funeral proceeds in Polokwane, on Saturday, 25 July, also at Jack Botes Hall, starting at 08:00, as the family had always intended.
Sue Pam-Grant remembers Seputla Sebogodi
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sue Pam-Grant's emotional tribute to Seputla Sebogodi.
She remembered their time on Suburban Bliss, praising Sebogodi's talent and loyalty, and offering a glimpse into their close bond with throwback photos.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za