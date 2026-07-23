Seputla Sebogodi's family broke its silence after reports of a dispute over the late actor's funeral arrangements surfaced

A woman claiming to be Sebogodi's wife reportedly clashed with his family over where the Generations star should be buried

The family spokesperson addressed the controversy as memorial services were set to begin in Pretoria

Seputla Sebogodi’s family addressed the apparent dispute over his burial. Image: MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Seputla Sebogodi's family has spoken out after speculation about a burial dispute threatened to overshadow the late actor's final farewell.

Reports had been circulating that a woman claiming to be Sebogodi's wife was pushing to handle his funeral arrangements independently, leaving his family out of the process entirely. The tension reportedly centred on where the beloved Generations star would be laid to rest. His family had planned to bury him at his ancestral home in Ga-Mothapo, but his wife of six months allegedly insisted on Silicon Cemetery in Polokwane instead, a revelation that quickly ignited debate online.

Seputla Sebogodi's family shuts down dispute claims

On 23 July 2026, DailySUN reported that family spokesperson Thomani Makwerela, who also represents Sebogodi's children, firmly dismissed the speculation. He confirmed that memorial services in both Pretoria and Polokwane would proceed exactly as originally planned, and that the late actor's children would be the ones responsible for laying their father to rest.

"Seputla will be buried by his kids. The memorial and funeral services are still going ahead as planned."

Sebogodi passed away on 15 July 2026 at the age of 63, following complications related to diabetes. A gospel singer and acclaimed actor, he was widely celebrated for his versatility across television and theatre. His most iconic role was that of the scheming Kenneth Mashaba on Generations, a character that cemented his place in South African pop culture.

Following news of his passing, tributes poured in from fans and colleagues across social media, with many reflecting on the depth of his contribution to the arts.

His first memorial service took place at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria on Thursday, 23 July, starting at 09:00. A second memorial is scheduled for Friday, 24 July, at Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane, running from 12:00 to 18:00, before his funeral proceeds in Polokwane, on Saturday, 25 July, also at Jack Botes Hall, starting at 08:00, as the family had always intended.

Seputla Sebogodi’s family representative confirmed that his children would be in charge of his burial. Image: SirFigo_SA

Source: Twitter

Sue Pam-Grant remembers Seputla Sebogodi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sue Pam-Grant's emotional tribute to Seputla Sebogodi.

She remembered their time on Suburban Bliss, praising Sebogodi's talent and loyalty, and offering a glimpse into their close bond with throwback photos.

Source: Briefly News