Jayden Adams’ Funeral Service Details Confirmed Ahead of Final Farewell
- Jayden Adams' final farewell plans have now entered their last stage as new funeral details are confirmed
- Family, teammates and supporters are expected to gather in Stellenbosch for an emotional goodbye
- The latest announcement follows days of tributes as South Africa prepares to honour the late midfielder
STELLENBOSCH — The funeral service details for Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams have been officially confirmed, with the programme set to take place in Stellenbosch.
According to football news platform FARPost, viewing is scheduled to begin at 09h30, followed by the funeral service at 10h30. The venue is the Coetzenburg Centre, located at the Coetzenburg Sports Grounds in Stellenbosch. Adams will be buried at Jamestown Cemetery.
Earlier memorial services were held in Stellenbosch on 16 July 2026, including a private gathering and a public service that allowed supporters to pay their respects.
Final farewell for Mamelodi Sundowns star
The confirmation of funeral arrangements follows a period of mourning that began after Adams' body was found on 11 July 2026. Cape Town police opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, though authorities have not publicly disclosed the cause.
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The 25-year-old had represented South Africa at the FIFA World Cup earlier this year, featuring in three matches before Bafana Bafana were eliminated by Canada on 28 June 2026. A minute's silence was observed before the World Cup quarter-final between England and Norway in his memory.
Tributes Poured in From Across Football Community
The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) described his passing as "an immeasurable loss," noting that he had carried himself with pride and courage during the World Cup campaign. Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie paid tribute to Adams, stating:
"That he chose to wear the national jersey and give his all for his country in that moment speaks to a depth of character and professionalism well beyond his years."
His father, Juanito Adams, acknowledged the overwhelming public support, saying the family was "struggling to process" their grief while remaining grateful for the outpouring of condolences from supporters across the country.
The funeral service at the Coetzenburg Centre is expected to bring together family members, former teammates, football officials, and supporters to celebrate the life of a player widely regarded as one of South Africa's most promising footballers.
Gayton McKenzie criticises reporting on Jayden Adams' final hours
Briefly News also reported that Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie criticised some media coverage of Jayden Adams' final hours, urging the public to allow police to complete their investigation.
McKenzie also expressed concern about the potential impact of speculation on Adams' girlfriend, Aqueelah Adendorf, and their child.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).