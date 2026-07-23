Jayden Adams' final farewell plans have now entered their last stage as new funeral details are confirmed

Family, teammates and supporters are expected to gather in Stellenbosch for an emotional goodbye

The latest announcement follows days of tributes as South Africa prepares to honour the late midfielder

Final farewell for Jayden Adams as funeral arrangements are confirmed. Image: Hector Vivas - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

STELLENBOSCH — The funeral service details for Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams have been officially confirmed, with the programme set to take place in Stellenbosch.

According to football news platform FARPost, viewing is scheduled to begin at 09h30, followed by the funeral service at 10h30. The venue is the Coetzenburg Centre, located at the Coetzenburg Sports Grounds in Stellenbosch. Adams will be buried at Jamestown Cemetery.

Earlier memorial services were held in Stellenbosch on 16 July 2026, including a private gathering and a public service that allowed supporters to pay their respects.

Final farewell for Mamelodi Sundowns star

The confirmation of funeral arrangements follows a period of mourning that began after Adams' body was found on 11 July 2026. Cape Town police opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, though authorities have not publicly disclosed the cause.

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The 25-year-old had represented South Africa at the FIFA World Cup earlier this year, featuring in three matches before Bafana Bafana were eliminated by Canada on 28 June 2026. A minute's silence was observed before the World Cup quarter-final between England and Norway in his memory.

The funeral service details for the late Jayden Adams. Image: FARPostZA

Source: Twitter

Tributes Poured in From Across Football Community

The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) described his passing as "an immeasurable loss," noting that he had carried himself with pride and courage during the World Cup campaign. Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie paid tribute to Adams, stating:

"That he chose to wear the national jersey and give his all for his country in that moment speaks to a depth of character and professionalism well beyond his years."

His father, Juanito Adams, acknowledged the overwhelming public support, saying the family was "struggling to process" their grief while remaining grateful for the outpouring of condolences from supporters across the country.

The funeral service at the Coetzenburg Centre is expected to bring together family members, former teammates, football officials, and supporters to celebrate the life of a player widely regarded as one of South Africa's most promising footballers.

Gayton McKenzie criticises reporting on Jayden Adams' final hours

Briefly News also reported that Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie criticised some media coverage of Jayden Adams' final hours, urging the public to allow police to complete their investigation.

McKenzie also expressed concern about the potential impact of speculation on Adams' girlfriend, Aqueelah Adendorf, and their child.

Source: Briefly News