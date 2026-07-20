Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie called out News24's reporting on Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams' final hours as irresponsible

McKenzie warned the story could have dire consequences for Adams' girlfriend, Aqueelah Adendorf, and their child

The minister urged the public to allow police to complete their investigation into Adams' death

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Gayton McKenzie has criticised reporting on Jayden Adams' final hours, urging the public to allow police to complete their investigation. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP, Hector Vivas - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie publicly condemned News24 on Saturday, 19 July 2026, over its reporting on the final hours of the late Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams, warning that the coverage could endanger lives.

McKenzie directed his criticism at the publication on X after it ran a story headlined "'I can't take it anymore': What happened in Jayden Adams' final hours." McKenzie posted:

"This is irresponsible reporting, do you want the young lady now to take her own life? Do you want her child to blame her for the passing of his dad?

"You are truly a tabloid, this country needs serious newspapers for sure. Let's allow the police to do their job."

McKenzie's Concern for Adams' Partner

The minister's post indicated particular concern for Adams' girlfriend, Aqueelah Adendorf, and the potential emotional and psychological harm the story could cause her and their child. He did not provide alternative details about the circumstances of Adams' death. But McKenzie reiterated that the investigation was still ongoing and that conclusions should not be drawn publicly.

Adams, 25, was found unresponsive at a residential property in Cape Town on Saturday, 11 July 2026. The South African Police Service opened an inquest docket to investigate the circumstances of his passing. No official cause of death has been confirmed.

This is not the first time McKenzie has addressed public speculation around Adams' death. Earlier in July, he pushed back against social media claims on the cause of death, telling users directly:

"I can absolutely one hundred per cent tell you that you are wrong. Just stop."

Jayden Adams' girlfriend breaks silence as speculation grows

Briefly News previously reported that as speculation surrounding Jayden Adams' final hours intensified, his girlfriend, Aqueelah Adendorf, appeared to respond after reports claimed the couple had argued shortly before the footballer's death.

Rather than addressing the allegations directly, Adendorf shared a heartfelt Bafana Bafana tribute to Adams on Instagram.

Source: Briefly News