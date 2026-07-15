A resurfaced video shows Steve Komphela checking on Jayden Adams during a quiet moment before the pair boarded a flight

The clip has prompted a wave of reactions from supporters as tributes continue following the midfielder's death

Their brief conversation has added to wider discussions about player welfare across South African football

A video of Steve Komphela checking on the late Jayden Adams has resurfaced, showing the coach's concern for the quiet midfielder. Image: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images, Hector Vivas - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

A video showing former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela checking on Jayden Adams has resurfaced days after the midfielder's death, prompting an outpouring of reactions from football supporters.

Adams died on Saturday, 11 July 2026, aged 25. The circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been confirmed, and investigations remain ongoing.

Steve Komphela's words to Jayden Adams

The video, shared on X by @UmfokaMagolwane on Tuesday, 14 July 2026, captures a brief conversation before the pair boarded a flight.

In the clip, Komphela asks Adams, "How do you feel today?" He then tells the midfielder:

"As long as you feel good, Jayden, I am better. Because you are silent, you never talk, so when you ask me questions, I must answer. I feel the way you do."

The video has since attracted thousands of views as supporters reflected on the exchange.

Supporters react to resurfaced video

Many supporters praised Komphela's attentiveness as they remembered Adams.

Reacting to the clip, X user @Kgothatsomath02 wrote:

"He was always hiding his face in hats. Sometimes you don't want to face people and maybe if they look directly into your eyes, they might even see you're not okay."

Another supporter, @SifundoSigcino, said:

"The presence of Steve at Sundowns is not talked about enough. Thank you for bringing Mr Komphela to Sundowns."

X user @AGeminiOf96 added:

"It's very easy for us quiet folks to hide our sorrow behind that quiet demeanour."

Jayden Adams' death renews player welfare discussion

The resurfaced video comes as conversations about player welfare continue following Adams' death.

Speaking on CapeTalk, South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) player welfare coordinator Brent Carelse said many professional footballers quietly face emotional challenges.

"So many of them struggle. Everybody just expects them to be at their best at all times," Carelse said.

Tributes continue to pour in for Adams, who recently represented Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while authorities have urged the public to avoid speculation as investigations continue.

Ernst Middendorp Calls for Deeper Reflection on Player Welfare

Briefly News previously reported that veteran coach Ernst Middendorp urged South African football to look beyond tributes following Jayden Adams' death.

Middendorp said the sport should ask difficult questions about player welfare and whether enough support exists for footballers dealing with pressure behind the scenes.

Source: Briefly News