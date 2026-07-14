Former Generations actor Thami Mngqolo publicly called for a talent manager to help advance his career in TV, film, and brand partnerships

Thami's last TV role, which is also his most recent, was Mzansi Magic's hit gospel telenovela, Genesis

Mzansi reacted to his post, with fans pointing him toward industry insiders who could help him land the right representation

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Former 'Generations' actor Thami Mngqolo is seeking employment. Image: thami

Source: Instagram

Veteran South African actor Thami Mngqolo took to X (Twitter) to announce that he is actively searching for a talent manager to help steer his career forward. The post, shared on 14 July 2026, quickly drew attention from fans and industry followers who wanted to help connect him with the right people.

Best known for bringing the iconic Senzo Dhlomo to life on the SABC1 soapie Generations, before it rebranded to Generations: The Legacy. Thami has built an impressive career spanning various TV productions. His most recent role was on Mzansi Magic's gospel telenovela Genesis.

Thami looking for more roles

In his post, the actor made clear that he is not just looking for any partnership. He specifically sought someone with a strong network across entertainment, brand collaborations, and speaking engagements, noting that only serious enquiries would be entertained.

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"After an incredible journey in TV, film, and media, I'm looking to partner with a talent manager who can help unlock the next chapter of my career. If you have a strong network in entertainment, brand partnerships, speaking engagements," he wrote, asking interested parties to reach out via DM or email.

Check out Thami's post below:

A few people offered to assist the actor by pointing him in the right direction. The actor's candid reach-out resonated with South African social media users, with several jumping in to offer suggestions:

@Thornbackforeva: "Talk to Dlala Thukzin's manager. He'll be a good fit for you, aka dlali lo ya"

@PryvateFigure: "I'm sure @sibumabena knows someone or @PhilMphela"

Former 'Generations' star Thami Mngqolo is seeking new management. Image: thamimngqolo

Source: UGC

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