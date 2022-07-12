Generations was a popular South African soapie that got all South Africans tuned to SABC 1 every weekday at 8 pm

The soapie, which premiered in the early '90s, stole the hearts of many viewers, and they fell in love with some of the original cast members

One such cast member was Thami Mngqolo, who played Senzi Dhlomo, Sibusiso Dhlomo's son

South Africans still wonder what happened to some of the original cast members of their all-time favourite soapie, Generations.

Thami Mngqolo, who played Senzo Dhlomo in 'Generations' has been focusing on working behind the scenes. Image: @thamimngqolo

Although fans can still see some Generations stars, such as Connie Ferguson and Katlego Danke, still doing their things in shows like The Queen and Gomora, respectively. Many still need to know what happened to others, such as the talented Thami Mngqolo, who went under the radar soon after leaving the soapie.

Thami Mngqolo became an instant fan favourite when he played Sibusiso Dhlomo, played by the late Menzi Ngubane. His character even made peeps love him more when he started dating Jason, portrayed by the talented Zolisa Xaluva.

According to ZAlebs, Thami was among the actors who were booted off the show after demanding wage increments. Per the publication, the actor has been keeping a low profile and focusing on working behind the scene.

The star, who was a fan favourite, has also been focusing on being a sports presenter as well as being an MC at events,

