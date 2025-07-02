Dr John Hlope is reportedly unhappy with the behaviour of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela

Hlope, the party's Parliamentary leader, detailed his issues in a leaked letter to party president, Jacob Zuma

South Africans were not surprised by some of Hlope's statements, while speculating what Zuma would do

Dr John Hlope wrote a letter to Jacob Zuma, detailing the unruly behaviour of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – The conduct of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela has been called into question following a letter by Dr John Hlope.

The Parliamentary caucus leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party wrote a letter to Jacob Zuma, notifying him about the conduct of the two. The letter has since been leaked, and is trending online.

In the letter dated 26 June 2025, Hlope raised concerns with the conduct of the duo during a recent whip meeting, which he said undermined the unity and operational integrity of the MK Party caucus.

What did Hlope say about the pair?

In his letter addressed to Zuma, Hlope stated that the party leader’s daughter, as well as Ndhlela, were wreaking havoc in the party caucus. He went into detail about a meeting on 25 June 2025, in which the two allegedly displayed disruptive behaviour and undermined the authority of Chief Whip Colleen Makhubele.

“Commander Ndhlela has consistently insulted the Chief Whip in some instances, labelling her a ‘political novice and newcomer’ to the political landscape,” Hlope’s letter said.

He added that Zuma-Sambudla’s behaviour made the situation worse, as she interrupted proceedings, disregarded requests for her to wait her turn. The letter alleged that Zuma-Sambudla interrupted him as well and tried to stage a walk-out, which did not work. Hlope warned that if Zuma did not intervene as a matter of urgency, the unity of the party in parliament was at risk.

You can view the letter below.

Has anyone else complained about the pair?

Hlope is not the first person to complain about the behaviour of the pair. Former MK Party Secretary-General, Floyd Shivambu, also publicly raised an issue with the duo. During a press briefing on 19 June 2025, Shivambu explained that he was removed from the SG post because of scoundrels who fed Zuma lies.

In an interview with eNCA, he was pressed for more information about the scoundrels; he stated that Ndhlela was one of them.

He added that the party spokesperson was always on drugs and high on alcohol and used the “gullible and directionless” daughter of President Zuma. Ndhlela has since laid charges against Shivambu for his utterances.

Dr John Hlope detailed the poor behaviour of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela during a recent meeting. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

How did South Africans react to the leaked letter?

Social media users were left amused by the latest news coming out of the party, with many noting that there was always some internal squabble.

Zweli YemYem Tom said:

“They are gwazaring each other over there. Where is Dali Mpofu? Mzwanele Manyi, are you still happy there?”

Ntombi Salman stated:

“Love this MKP because there is something to laugh about every day.”

Jabulani Sithole added:

“The sooner people realise, the better. Mr Zuma formed this organisation to secure a future for his kids. He is fully aware that his kids shall never be employed anywhere in South Africa, be it in the public or private sector, especially now that their father's masters are nowhere to be found. So, anyone who might be trying to spoil that shall face the wrath of Zuma himself.”

Tumisho Mabusela agreed:

“At the end, this is a family enterprise.”

Aizo Dingie added:

“MK Party is more than a stokvel, it is a sewerage system.”

Anele HoneyPot Ngcobo claimed:

“Weeeh, Hlope is next. I would not be surprised if he is already on the Mayibuye ship, ka Floyd.”

JT Gates said:

“This spaza shop will collapse soon. Now I see why Floyd had the audacity to call a press conference in his personal capacity, without involving the MKP.”

MK Party members want Colleen Makhubele removed

Briefly News reported that MK Party Members of Parliament expressed unhappiness with Chief Whip, Colleen Makhubele.

Some MPs accused Makhubele of being a threat to the party’s unity, saying that she demonstrated poor leadership.

Makhubele has been in the post since 27 May 2025, when she replaced Mzwanele Manyi as the party’s Chief Whip.

