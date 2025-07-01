The Democratic Alliance has taken legal action against Higher Education Minister, Nobuhle Nkabane

The party is unhappy with President Cyril Ramaphosa for failing to act against corruption-linked ministers

South Africans weighed in on the party's issues with the African National Congress in the coalition government

The Democratic Alliance has laid criminal charges against the Higher Education Minister, Nobuhle Nkabane.

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has laid criminal charges against Higher Education Minister, Nobuhle Nkabane.

The party has accused the minister of lying to Parliament regarding the appointment of individuals to the Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) boards. The appointments drew criticism from many, as people linked to the African National Congress were appointed, including Gwede Mantashe’s son.

The minister later claimed that an “independent” evaluation panel was responsible for the appointments, something that was proven to be false.

Why is the DA unhappy with the minister?

The DA’s Federal Chairperson, Helen Zille, and Member of Parliament (MP), Karabo Khakhau, laid charges against the minister at the Cape Town Central Police Station on 1 July 2025.

Khakhau said the charges relate to Nkabane's alleged misrepresentation of the appointment process for SETA board members. Khakau noted that the minister claimed that an “independent” evaluation panel made the selections, but this was proven to be false.

Advocate Terry Motau SC, who Nkabane claimed was the chairperson of the panel, denied in writing that he knew about the process, let alone participated in it.

“The DA has laid criminal charges against Minister Nkabane for lying to Parliament about ANC cadre appointments. We will vote against her department’s budget and other budgets led by corrupt ANC ministers,” Khakhau confirmed.

Zille explains the DA’s decision

Speaking about the decision to lay charges against the minister, Zille said it was because President Cyril Ramaphosa did not take action against corruption in his executive.

“We’re here today for the simple reason that President Ramaphosa refuses to be as good as his word and act against corruption, act against criminality in our Parliament,” Zille said.

The DA called on Ramaphosa to fire ANC ministers linked to corruption, after he sacked Andrew Whitfield. The DA’s Whitfield was dismissed as Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry for conducting an unauthorised visit to the USA.

The DA then gave the president 48 hours to dismiss ministers from his party linked to corruption, and when he didn’t, the party pulled out of the National Dialogue and threatened a motion of no confidence.

Helen Zille addressed the media outside the Cape Town Police Station, where the party laid charges against the minister.

Source: Twitter

South Africans are divided by the DA’s move

The decision to charge Minister Nkabane sparked mixed reactions online, as some praised the party, while others criticised it.

Terence Goliath said:

“You are only talking now after your deputy minister was fired🤣.”

Siya Mjona urged:

“Leave the GNU.”

Heather Lawson stated:

“Let's face it, South Africa is finished under ANC rule.”

Langa Black Mzonyane agreed:

“It's no longer the GNU, it is Ramaphosa’s government. Yah neh.”

Leon George said:

“Just leave the GNU and stop complaining. There are other parties that can join.”

Glenda Rosenberg Aucamp said:

“I do not understand why people condemn the DA. They are desperately fighting against a brick wall of corruption and cadre deployment to ensure transparency and return the rule of law to this country. Yet, they are always the bad ones with hidden agendas and childlike actions. Where, how, what? It baffles my brain.”

Bakang Motsuminyana claimed:

“The DA got played😁 The GNU is BS.”

Koos Mocke speculated:

“And what will happen now? Nothing. SAPS is also corrupt criminals.”

Leon Mandla Jacobs stated:

“There you have it. The DA is reactionary. It means if Ramaphosa didn't fire Andrew, they would have never made such a noise. Eish, this white spoilt Gogo is too much. President Ramaphosa told them to give him another name for the deputy minister position. Is Andrew the only one destined for that position? Cry-babies, just fill the position. Simple.”

Zille sends stern warning to Ramaphosa

Briefly News reported that Helen Zille issued a strong warning towards President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zille said that the DA was not making idle threats, adding that Ramaphosa had reached his second strike.

South Africans weighed in on Zille's comments, with some telling her that she needed to retire.

