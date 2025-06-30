Helen Zille issued a strong warning towards President Cyril Ramaphosa following Andrew Whitfield's dismissal on 26 June 2025

The DA is unhappy that ANC ministers linked to corruption aren't fired, but Whitfield was, because he didn't get permission for a trip

South Africans weighed in on Zille's comments, questioning whether they had the numbers to remove Ramaphosa from power

Helen Zille warned President Cyril Ramaphosa that he should not test the DA. Image: Luba Lesolle/ OJ Koloti

WESTERN CAPE – The Democratic Alliance (DA) was not making idle threats when it discussed tabling a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

That was one of the takeaways from Helen Zille’s address during a Democratic Alliance press briefing on Saturday, 28 June 2025. The party called a briefing to discuss the way forward following President Ramaphosa’s decision to fire Andrew Whitfield. Whitfield, the former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, was fired for undertaking a trip to the USA without Ramaphosa’s approval.

What did Zille say about Ramaphosa?

During the press briefing, the DA’s Federal Chair said that the African National Congress (ANC) president should not test her. She added that while the party didn’t decide to table a motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa, it wasn’t off the table.

"I like to live by the three strikes, and you are out maxim. So, this is the second big strike, and believe me, we discussed at length about a motion of no confidence in the president," she said.

Zille added that by failing to take action against the corruption-accused ministers in the ANC, the president was proving to be not much different from them. She added that there was no point in being in a coalition with him if this was the case.

“So, we are saying, don’t test us because we are prepared to use the nuclear option," she exclaimed.

What you need to know about the DA and ANC fallout

How did South Africans react?

Social media users were not thrilled with Zille’s comments, with many growing tired of the DA’s threats to leave the GNU. Some even suggested that the party would not get the support it needed to successfully remove Ramaphosa.

Rodney Beresford stated:

“Hot air. There is no way that the motion would succeed.”

Simpson Maanda suggested:

“The elders in the DA, like Tony Leon, need to intervene. Zille and Steenhuisen are making this about themselves and throwing childish tantrums and threats every chance they get. Dissolving the GNU is going to have devastating consequences for South Africans. They need to stop gambling with our future.”

Kolobe Morwa Malekana Modika noted:

“The question is, will the motion pass? And if the motion doesn't pass, do they remain in the GNU? And if yes, I think when the motion fails, because it will fail, then the president must remove them from ministerial positions. The ANC can run a minority government without the DA.”

Xolani Hymnist Dywili said:

“The DA wants to destabilise this country.”

Paseka Maqaza asked:

“When is she going to rest?”

Cindy-Leigh Jacobs stated:

“Whatever, Helen. Give it a rest. Not even your voters care. Go back to the drawing board, reset your entire political strategy and come back with a new plan. One that doesn’t chase non-whites into the arms of your opposition.”

Maggs Manganye questioned:

“So, she genuinely believes that everyone will automatically vote for their motion? Delusion.”

John Satisfied added:

“Zille must retire and spend time with her grandkids.”

